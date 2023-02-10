Grubb Properties plans 70 apartments in East Hollywood





Clay Grubb, CEO of Grubb Properties, and 1353 North Western Avenue, Los Angeles (Clay Grubb, Urban Architecture Lab) Grubb Properties is looking to build a 70-unit mixed-use apartment complex in East Hollywood. The North Carolina-based developer has filed plans to build the seven-story building on vacant land at 1353 North Western Avenue, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The development, known as The Link Apartments Solana, is among five Link-branded complexes with 650 units slated for Los Angeles, according to an announcement from Grubb late last year. The Link brand emphasizes affordability by design. A subsidiary of Grubb paid $3.5 million in mid-2020 for the land on Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue just north of the 101 freeway, according to Urbanize and a company press release. Plans call for a seven-story building with 70 apartments above 2,000 square feet of shops and restaurants on the ground floor. The U-shaped building would include a podium-level swimming pool, fitness center and rooftop terrace. The six-over-one building, designed by Mid-City’s Urban Architecture Lab, would feature six stories of wood-frame construction on a concrete podium base on the ground floor. The gray and white building would feature vertical windows and exterior balconies trimmed in white, black and yellow, according to the renders. The Solana apartment complex in East Hollywood is one of five new developments planned by Grubb to debut in the Los Angeles market. Already, the company has proposed to build two 246-unit and 77-unit complexes in Koreatown, a 128-unit complex in North Hollywood and a 151-unit complex in Hollywood. A retail portion of the 246-unit Grubbs mixed-use complex at 1000 South Vermont Avenue in Koreatown will include a 48,000-square-foot Target store, slated to open in summer 2024. The five projects are financed by investments in the Opportunity Zone. The development is in collaboration with partners Saiko Investment, Blackridge Ventures and Allied Urban, according to Grubb. In the first quarter of last year, Grubb had 5,000 apartments under the Link brand, which targets households earning between 60% and 140% of the region’s median income. Clay Grubb, CEO of Grubb Properties, author of a book on affordable housing, has led projects in more than a dozen cities, including Atlanta and Oakland. The company recently entered New York with affordable housing projects in the Financial District and Long Island City. This month, he bought a one-acre lot approved for 161 apartments in Berkeley for $10 million.

