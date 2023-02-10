Entertainment
Actor Kirby Heyborne announced as official emcee at RootsTech 2023
Kirby Heyborne, actor, songwriter, singer, comedian and narrator, will be the official emcee for the in-person meet Roots Tech 2023 event in Salt Lake City, Utah, FamilySearch announced Wednesday in a blog post.
Heyborne will introduce keynote speakers, highlight courses and experiences throughout the three-day Global Family History Gathering scheduled for March 2-4.
His love of family values and uniting with loved ones made him an excellent choice to join the RootsTech team in organizing the world’s largest family history event, the FamilySearch blog said.
Who is Kirby Heyborne?
Heybornes acting career started with roles in films such as The singles quarter, The RM, saints and soldiers And The two best years. He also played a supporting role in The Three Stooges: The Movie.
Heyborne has starred in a variety of commercials, animated BYUtvs is doing good, and earned a reputation as audio book narrator.
Heyborne grew up in Sandy, Utah, and served a Latter-day Saint mission in the Dominican Republic. He and his wife, Trisha, are the parents of three children.
Kirby Heyborne at RootsTech 2023
Heyborne will be viewable in person and online during the three-day event.
Register for RootsTech 2023 at RootsTech.org.
