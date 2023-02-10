News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood is encouraging community members to donate to organizations in dire need of contributions to provide support to people in Turkey and Syria following a powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake, 8 that hit the area. Thousands of people were killed and tens of thousands were injured. The City of West Hollywood activates its West Hollywood responds program to help encourage contributions to agencies and organizations working to help people in Turkey and Syria. The city has compiled a list of organizations on its website at www.weho.org/wehoresponds. This earthquake is one of the strongest to hit the area in more than a century and members of the West Hollywood community are reaching out and asking what they can do to help, the mayor of the town of West Hollywood, Sepi Shyne. Many humanitarian organizations focus on providing immediate assistance to people in need. Our West Hollywood community has always responded generously in times of crisis and we must continue to do what we can during this devastating natural disaster. West Hollywood core values ​​include Responsiveness to the public and the City of West Hollywood is deeply committed to responding to humanitarian emergencies where and when they occur. As such, the City recognizes the important role local governments and organizations play in mobilizing assistance for communities in times of need. In 2005, the West Hollywood City Council created for the first time West Hollywood responds as a local disaster relief program developed to provide assistance to the Gulf Coast region following Hurricane Katrina. It has been revived several times over the past few years, including an active effort to get people to donate to organizations that help people in Ukraine. For more information on cities West Hollywood responds program, please contact the City of West Hollywood Community and Legislative Affairs Division at (323) 848-6333. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting calendar and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. The city of West Hollywood remains in a local emergency declared in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Citys coronavirus updates are available at www.weho.org/coronavirus. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/News/News/10723/23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos