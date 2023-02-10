Who is Elliot Gindi? Genshin Impact Voice Actor Apologizes For Abusive Behavior





Elliot Gindi is best known as the English voice actor for Genshin Impacts Tighnari. Amid allegations of sexual harassment, Elliot Gindi recently apologized for his behavior. Genshin Impact was released in 2020 and after two years the video game has continued its successful reign with its dedicated fan base. Although the Chinese company miHoYo was behind the development, the game also proved to be a success in the Japanese and American markets. Its release in the United States would have been the biggest launch for a mobile role-playing game in history, and Western gamers contributed 20% of Genshin Impacts’ total revenue. The voice actor is currently in the spotlight due to allegations of abusive behavior. He has since posted an apology on Twitter where he states he is taking a break and will be back when his therapist says so. Elliot Gindi apologizes for abuse allegations Taking to Twitter, Gindi told his followers he would be taking a break from his online presence to undergo therapy. In the Tweeterhe said, I understand that what I did was wrong and inappropriate, and to the best of my ability I have tried to confess this to those I have contacted. He went on to say that he didn’t knowingly do anything with anyone underage that I didn’t respect someone’s pronoun changes. I didn’t expect a 15 year old to be 18. I categorically rejected them. His last message before seemingly stepping away from his social media to get help was that I won’t read replies, I’m logging off. Thank you for your understanding. Who is Elliot Gindi? Meet the voice actor behind Genshin Impacts Tighnari Gindi was introduced to the Genshin Impact family on August 23, 2022 when Tighnaris character demo has been freed. He is a freelance voice actor and narrator based in Brooklyn, New York, although he is also active in Los Angeles. According to Gindis LinkedIn, he joined the industry in June 2009 and counts among his clients Moof Games, KodaLabs and MediaLuv. Gindi attended Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn for two years from 2011 to 2013. After more than a decade of experience, her biggest roles have come in the last three years. In 2020 he was credited as the voice of Abimaras in the Undercity and Misroch podcast series in Brimstone Valley Mall. If you’re a Pokemon fan, you might have heard The New Yorker as the voice actor for Billy and The Yells in Pokemon Journeys: The Series in 2022. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:47.2656%"/> Genshin Impact official youtube channel credit < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:0.1111%"/> Display all In other news, Lego Rivendell 10316: Price & How To Buy The Lord Of The Rings 2023 Set

