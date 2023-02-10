Armageddon remains one of Hollywood’s most ridiculous movies

Connect with us

In cinema, there has always been an interplay between nuance and emphasis. Spectacle has always been a crucial part of movies, and finding the balance between visual elements and the more nuanced elements of a story can trip up many talented filmmakers. But there’s one movie, released over two decades ago, that decided to lean into the spectacle’s bombastic tone so completely that all character nuance was lost in the process – and the movie works best for it. that.

Released 25 years ago to mixed critical reception but hugely welcoming audiences, Michael Bay’s Armageddon remains one of Hollywood’s most over-the-top spectacle films, an often ridiculous disaster movie on a truly global scale. But that outright over-commitment across the board makes it stand out, with a purely singular tone that elevates potentially distracting character drama or tense moments. By being ridiculous all the time in every way, Armageddon came out a better movie – and a worthy addition to places like the Criterion Collection.

What makes Armageddon special

After the discovery of a giant asteroid approaching Earth at an accelerated rate, Dan Truman (Billy Bob Thornton) of NASA devises a plan to send a team of deep oil drillers to accompany the astronauts on the astroid and deposit a nuclear bomb in its core. The ensuing explosion could ideally destroy the asteroid in time to prevent it from reaching Earth and wiping out all life. The film largely focuses on Harry Stamper (Bruce Willis), the leader of the drill team recruited by NASA, as he juggles his life-saving new mission and the interpersonal drama between himself, his daughter Grace (Betty MCU’s Ross, Liv Tyler) and Harry’s subordinate/Grace’s boyfriend, AJ (Ben Affleck).

Clocking in at almost three hours time, Armageddon is a truly outstanding film on almost every level. Character-wise, the long runtime allows Bay and credited screenwriters Robert Roy Pool, Jonathan Hensleigh, Tony Gilroy, Shane Salerno, and JJ Abrams to delve into the bizarre members of Harry’s team, including including Steve Buscemi’s genius, Rockhound. , Michael Clarke Duncan’s surprisingly sweet Bear and Will Patton’s laid-back but quietly dark Chick. The film also devotes a surprising amount of time to the Harry/AJ dynamic, with AJ and Grace’s relationship serving as a minor emotional line in the film.

But amidst all the character beats are space shuttle crashes, space station explosions and Peter Stormare as the most cartoonish portrayal of a Russian since Rocky & Bullwinkle. At no moment Armageddon look for subtlety or nuance, even with the characters. Everyone is – on paper – a note, lifted by a deep bench of talented performers who find likability and layers in their roles. This simple nature lends itself to the film’s overall tone, and it’s ultimately a saving grace for the film.

How Armageddon’s Bombast works on all levels

Armageddon Michael Bay Movie Excess 2

Which makes Armageddon stand out from other disaster movies like deep impact, Two days laterOr 2012 is this embrace of grandiloquence at its maximum. These other films feature larger-than-life emergencies and focus on the people trying to survive them. However, they all suffered, in part, because smaller character beats or shifting tonal drama contrasted with more spectacle-focused moments of chaos. On the other hand, the character beats in Armageddon are big, often bordering on comical. Almost every aspect of Armageddon is every bit as flashy as the action driving the plot, and as a result, the film embraces a sense of cheesy fun that overall benefits the spectacle of it all. The film’s impressive effects aren’t distracted by characters desperately pondering their morality; they are greeted by screaming declarations of love or sly dialogue tailor-made for close-ups.

It’s a film where a earthquake in space happens, and it’s one of the film’s greatest moments of heightened tension – a film that’s firmly self-aware without depreciating, a rare thing compared to the more devious self-awareness that has become currency common in modern cinema. Michael Bay is a filmmaker who excels in excess, his most successful films often being the most explosive. Armageddon is not only his greatest but one of the greatest spectacle films in Hollywood history. It’s a movie where a love scene could heavily feature animal crackers, Billy Bob Thornton may be the head of NASA, and arena rock songs like “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing” Aerosmith may sound at full volume several times. If the film tried to take itself seriously, the tonal mishmash would make the film less enjoyable. Instead, Bay fully embraced the ridiculous nature of the film, right down to the characters and their interaction with each other.

Armageddon is part of the Criterion collection and, 25 years after its release, firmly maintains its place there. As a work of technical direction, the film’s special effects – which used a mixture of early CGI and practical effects – create an almost hellish setting for Bruce Willis and his team to nuke. Armageddon is a special movie in the Hollywood canon, the kind of senseless, infinitely serious big movies that don’t get made anymore. Even something like Avatar: The Way of the Water Or Top Gun: Maverick – two of the most commercially successful spectacle films of 2022 – can’t match the sheer explosive blast that is Armageddona film that knows exactly what it is and uses it at every level.

