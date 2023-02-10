Reed Richards Actor Penn Badgley Rumored to Break Silence on Casting Rumors





After Fox’s Three The Fantastic Four movies, we’re almost a little surprised there’s so much excitement for the upcoming reboot. Then again, the franchise is back in the hands of Marvel Studios and if anyone can do this team justice, it’s them. The furor around who each band member will play is as wild as when Spider-Man was cast, but one of Reed Richards’ top contenders, Penn Badgley, has pulled out of the race…we think? It’s hard to say for sure, but the actor finally addressed the rumors in an interview with Josh Horowitz. When asked if he would be donning a superhero costume in the near future, Badgley replied: “Well…no, I can’t reveal that. Neither confirm nor deny. No, I don’t know what to say about it. No. You know, it’s possible that I have [met Kevin Feige], but not in this context. I might have met him years ago and I wouldn’t, you know, I’m not sure.” Pushed to find out if there’s smoke in the fire he plays Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four, the actor seemed to deny that would happen. However, he did it in a very ironic way! “You know, where there’s smoke, there’s not always fire. In fact, it takes a long time to go from smoke to fire. I’ll say that. It takes a lot… That’s not how this fire gets lit. This fire is lit by Kevin – I don’t even know how to pronounce his name… I’m clearly not in a Marvel movie.” Later adding that he was more of a Spider-Man and Spawn fan as a child, it’s either Badgley having fun or protesting way too much (like Paul Rudd once did after we asked him if he was Ant-Man). With so many Mister Fantastic rumors floating around right now, it would be pretty hilarious if the You star has already been cast as a genius superhero. Time will tell, but Marvel Studios really needs to hustle and announce every member of Marvel’s First Family. Unfortunately, we have a feeling that won’t happen until Comic-Con. The Fantastic Four is set to release on February 14, 2025. could we see @PennBadgley like Reed Richards in FANTASTIC FOUR? He must first learn to pronounce @KevfeigeThe name of. Watch my full chat with Penn here! https://t.co/HkOJvx8JDx pic.twitter.com/SqGcjHqb7b Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) February 9, 2023

