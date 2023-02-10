You Season 4 Cast: Kate Charlotte Ritchie’s Best Actress Roles





Doctor Who Ritchie had a starring role in New Year’s Day 2019 Doctor Who special, Resolution, in which his character Lin falls victim to the Daleks, as they take control of his mind and body and use him to carry out their latest plan to conquer Earth. It’s a particularly chilling episode thanks to the nuanced, deceptive, and resourceful character of Ritchies, who continues to struggle against the control of the Daleks as they force her to do increasingly evil and destructive things. Feel good This award-winning Channel 4/Netflix comedy-drama is a semi-autobiographical work by Mae Martin, who plays herself, alongside Charlotte Ritchie as their girlfriend George. While it certainly lives up to his name, with Ritchie and Martin sharing incredible on-screen chemistry, Feel good also has real depth, dealing with complex issues like addiction, childhood trauma and fear of dating. Grantchester Despite its reputation, the 1950s crime drama Grantchester is much more than a comfortable crime drama. In it, young vicar Will (Tom Brittney, who replaced James Norton after series 3) helps the village policeman solve crimes against the backdrop of historical social commentary and complex moral questions. Charlotte Ritchie joined the series 7 cast last year as Bonnie, a widow who becomes one of the vicar’s love interests, beginning a tumultuous romance that’s a pleasant distraction from the fact that this tiny Cambridgeshire village seems attract an extremely disproportionate number of murders. . Ghosts Although this is truly an ensemble production, if anyone is the lead of the wonderful BBC sitcom Ghosts, it’s Charlotte Ritchie. Her character Alison is the glue that holds the whole concept together: her accident in the first episode means she’s the only human who can see and interact with the hilarious family of ghosts who inhabit Button House, her newly inherited home. Her gleeful banter with on-screen husband Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) is relationship goals, and four series later, Ghosts remains the ultimate form of warm, re-watchable hug. Bring Series 5 later this year. dead pixels A deliciously awkward sitcom, dead pixels explores the lives of three friends and housemates, two of whom (Meg and Nicky, played by Alexa Davies and Will Merrick, respectively) are obsessed with the fictional multiplayer online role-playing game Kingdom Scrolls. Charlotte Ritchie is brilliantly sharp and wry as Alison, the friend who tries to lure the other two away from the game to actually participate in the real world once in a while, and there are some excellent guest appearances too. guests like Starstrucks Rose Matafeo. Fresh meat For a certain generation, Charlotte Ritchie will always be Oregon, the naive and desperate college student trying to hide her privileged past from her rebellious new best friend Vod in a hit college comedy-drama. Fresh meat. Her characters’ misfortunes make her all the more likeable, including her chaotic love life, especially the problematic affair with her teacher Tony Shales, but her friendship with Vod over the four series is one of the greatest moments. strengths of the series.

