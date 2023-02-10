Bob Iger returns with candid analysis of media business issues

Bob Iger returned to the throne he only briefly vacated in dramatic fashion on Wednesday, presiding over his first quarterly earnings report since returning as Disney CEO. But the former and current chief made it clear to analysts during a company’s first fiscal quarter earnings conference call that he faces a markedly different Magic Kingdom.

The business of the media giant that is transforming in response to tectonic shifts in consumption and distribution. But it’s also an industry that’s struggling to find a way to monetize these new models at the same level of profitability as TV, cable, and theatrical movies.

“Times have changed,” Iger admitted during an hour-long results presentation. “It has become more competitive, the forces of disruption have only increased and there are some things as a residual of COVID that have become more challenging from a macro perspective.”

But, Iger warned, Disney’s North Star remains the storytellers who helped make its entertainment empire the envy of Hollywood, which spans from Star Wars to Marvel to Mickey Mouse.

“We are still a company that focuses on creativity in its highest form,” he said.

Investors had celebrated Iger’s surprise return when he took over the CEO reins from Bob Chapek last November, ousting his gaffe-prone successor turned predecessor. But Wednesday’s earnings call wasn’t exactly a triumphant comeback (although every analyst and chief financial officer Christine McCarthy seemed positively enthusiastic about getting Iger back at the wheel). It was a much more sober Iger who guided listeners through the existential challenges facing Disney and its media big brethren, offering tough solutions as it seeks to pay off debt accrued following a torrid time. mergers and acquisitions and massive investment in streaming. His goal, he said, is to get Disney’s finances in order. And that means cuts (Disney will cut 7,000 jobs or 3% of its workforce), as well as a new focus on profitability rather than adding Disney+ customers. This newfound frugality will extend to Disney-created movies and shows.

“We’re going to be looking very closely at the cost of everything we do on both TV and film, because things in a very competitive world have just gotten more expensive,” Iger said.

“We want quality on screen, but we have to look at what it costs us,” he added at another point. Iger also suggested that Disney has been spending too much money on advertising as it seeks to grow its streaming viewer base and may need to raise the cost of signup to see the latest Marvel show online. streaming or Star Wars spinoffs. “Are we evaluating correctly? he thought.

This is certainly what investors want to see and hear. Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery and other media companies saw their stocks tumble as the topic of quarterly success shifted from subscriber growth to more prosaic benchmarks like earnings, revenue and liabilities. In its latest quarter, Disney+ suffered its first subscriber loss, losing 2.4 million customers, and yet Disney shares rose more than 5% in after-hours trading, the company said. committed to tightening their belts.

Iger doesn’t just oversee layoffs. He also remade the business, undoing much of what Chapek had set up. As a nod to Thanos, Iger has done away with the mighty Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution group that was central to his brief predecessor Chapek’s vision – a vision that took financial autonomy away from creative executives and swept it away. centralized in business operations. In a sweeping reorganization, Iger handed over the content keys to Dana Walden, head of all Disney television efforts, and Alan Bergman, the biggest name in cinema. ESPN and its ESPN+ direct-to-consumer business have been separated from the content holdings and will now operate as a stand-alone business.

Walden and Bergman, who already wield considerable power over their respective mediums, will now oversee content for Marvel Studios, Pixar, Disney+, Hulu, ABC, Disney Channel and other entertainment-related assets. The couple may have been aware of their impending promotions in Los Angeles on Monday, pressing cheek to cheek for photographers at the Westwood Village premiere of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

It wasn’t all smiles on Wednesday’s earnings call as Iger offered a direct assessment of the heart of the problem plaguing the entertainment industry as it embraces its streaming future. Simply put: the new ways of generating money cannot match the old ones.

“The streaming business, which I believe is the future and which has grown, fundamentally doesn’t provide the kind of profitability or bottom line business that the linear business has provided us for a few decades,” he said. Iger said.

In the meantime, Disney hopes to cushion this shortfall by continuing to rely on traditional forms of distribution, releasing films on the big screen, where it recently scored smash hits with “Avatar: The Way of Water.” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. and on linear television, where he features hits such as “Abbott Elementary.” A theatrical release has several downstream windows – from video on demand to licensing – that make them valuable. And cable TV continues to boast lavish retransmission fees that have not been matched by digital broadcast systems. Disney and other companies are introducing ad-based streaming services as another way to increase revenue.

Ultimately, however, the streaming revolution initiated a power shift. And it’s one that can make some of Iger’s best-laid plans harder to pull off.

“The impact of technology is creating a huge ‘authority shift’ from producer and distributor to consumer,” Iger said. “As that authority changed, it made traditional business more complicated, more difficult.”

So what does Iger mean? Well now, streaming customers can add and remove Disney+, Netflix, HBO Max and the like on a monthly basis, mixing and matching based on the shows they feature or the movies they premiere. That means every service must invest in buzz content or risk falling victim to the fickle affections of the general public. Creating top-notch content doesn’t just require creativity and luck. It takes money. And as Iger and the other media moguls know full well, there just aren’t that many moolah to spare these days.