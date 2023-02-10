Hollywood publicist Doris Bergman, 68, husband and cat die in Los Angeles house fire

Hollywood publicist Doris Bergman reportedly died Wednesday at the age of 68 alongside her 65-year-old husband Albert Sassoe Jr and their cat.

The couple perished in a house fire in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, YoVenice reported Thursday.

The fire broke out in the early morning. A 911 call was made by cell phone from inside the residence, but the call was dropped before enough information was shared with the dispatcher.

Firefighters followed the call and went to the house, which was already in flames. The couple and their pet were found dead.

Bergman has often hosted Oscar giveaway suites with Jane Lynch, Marilu Henner, Esai Morales, Brigitte Nielsen and Judd Nelson as guests, and she’s also worked with George Lopez on his annual classic golf event.

Her longtime friend, fashion designer Sue Wong, confirmed the news of Bergman’s death on her Facebook page where she called the advertising expert a “good friend”.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported around 2:20 a.m.

LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey told the site that the house call “disconnected” before the situation could be determined.

The site added that the fire was “intense” and the center of the blaze was in the kitchen and living room.

“While searching the scene, firefighters found a man, a woman and a dead cat inside the burnt house. Beyond medical or veterinary assistance, they were determined to be dead at the scene,’ Humphrey said.

The LAFD said the home did not have operational fire sprinklers.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Department, the victims were Sassoe and Bergman.

The coroner has yet to determine the specific cause, time and circumstances of their deaths, the site added.

Doris’ friend Sue Wong took to Facebook to share a tribute.

“I am beyond devastated to learn just now that my good friend Doris Bergman perished yesterday in an arson attack along with her husband, Albert, and their pets,” she wrote.

Sue, from China, added that their house was “completely on fire”.

Wong shared that she last spoke to Doris last weekend.

Sue noted that the Doris had seemed “rather delusional and hallucinatory, probably from the painkillers and possibly very overmedicated”.

She added: ‘She told me she was lying on the floor and couldn’t sit up because her back and shoulders were out.

“She asked me when the two massage therapists would come to treat her that I was sending and that I would do a tea ceremony with them? Honestly, we had never talked about such a thing.

Wong went on to say that she was completely saddened by the loss, “We had a good mental and intellectual connection.”

She then went on to say that “Bergman’s great sardonic wit, intelligence, generosity of wit and sharp sense of dark, dark humor will be missed.”

