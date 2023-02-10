Exclusive | Anil Kapoor says he was asked to turn his TV thriller 24 into a daily soap opera: ‘Despite the awards, it wasn’t greenlit for season 3’





Long before the OTT revolution hit India, actor Anil Kapoor says he dove into the long format with his action thriller TV series 24, which was put together against all sorts of advice – to be turned into daily soap opera to its guest cast to change.

Based on the American series of the same name, 24 was headlined by Anil Kapoor, who played the head of the counter-terrorism unit torn between saving his family and the nation from a major terrorist attack. The show ran for two successful seasons, from 2013 to 2016. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Kapoor said the Hindi adaptation of the show had spawned some of the best technicians working in the entertainment industry and added that many doubted it was even wise to steer. into television after a successful film career. choice. “Forget India, when I was doing (projects) internationally, there were also people saying, ‘You’re a big movie star, why are you doing TV? After Slumdog Millionaire, I made 24 and I think those were the best decisions I made. The show opened doors to every technician, to every assistant who was part of it. “They are all at the top of their game right now. I see a lot of shows, you can see there’s some 24 steam in there if it’s a thriller. They said (at the time) the show was too dark, make it brighter, change the cast, it’s too fast, slow it down, people should watch it in the kitchen, make it a daily soap opera . They said all kinds of things, but we stayed true to our conviction. Kapoor, who will next be seen on Disney+ Hotstar’s The Night Manager, said 24’s unplugging of the third season – despite the two previous releases winning multiple awards – was a mistake by the channel. “The first season won 21 awards and the second won 19. Still, it was not the green light for a third season. I think it was a gaffe made by the chains. Otherwise it could have been one of the greatest shows. But what can I do, sometimes it happens. Then came The Night Manager – there were other shows offered to me as well – but I felt it was a great story, a good adaptation for India and I went with my instincts . The Night Manager is the Hindi adaptation of John le Carres’ novel of the same name, which also led to a UK series starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki and Olivia Colman. The Indian version of the thriller also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Shobita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome among others. The Night Manger is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. Priyanka Ghosh is attached as co-director.

