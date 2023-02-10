



Kristen Stewart will play American writer, philosopher and political activist Susan Sontag in an upcoming feature film for British-Australian production company Brouhaha Entertainment, with American filmmaker Kirsten Johnson directing. Four chapters of the famous and controversial 20th century intellectual’s tumultuous life will be portrayed in the drama, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography Sontag: his life by Ben Moser. The feature bears the working title of sontag. New Yorker Sontag, who died in 2004, is known for her highly influential critical works such as Against interpretation, On the photo And Illness as a metaphoras well as works of fiction, including In America. She has traveled and written about conflict zones, from the Vietnam War to the siege of Sarajevo. Sontag has also sparked controversy over statements about white civilization in the Western world, the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, and accusations of plagiarism. American actor Stewart, who once portrayed Princess Diana in spenceris president of the international jury of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, where the filming of the project will begin. Filmmaker Johnson is known for her documentary work. She worked as director of photography on the documentaries of Laura Poitras The oath for which she won the Sundance Cinematography Award and the Oscar Citizenfour. Her directing credits include Sundance premieres dick johnson is deada staff story of her father who suffered from dementia for which she won a Sundance Special Jury Prize and Primetime Emmy for directing, and Cameramana memoir of his decades of filming documentaries around the world. Were using Berlin as a time to launch the project and do documentary footage of Kristen as head of the judging panel and talk to her about how she would become Sontag, said Gabrielle Tana, who co-founded Brouhaha Entertainment in 2021 and is a producer on the project. It will be a drama, but with a documentary aspect. Kirsten has a wonderful approach to storytelling, and it reflects that, so she will use documentary. Johnson will co-write the project with Lisa Kron as well as direct, and the feature plans to shoot across California, New York, Paris and Sarajevo this year. Brouhaha Entertainment was founded in 2021 by UK-based Tana and Australians Troy Lum and Andrew Mason. Their slate includes Anton Corbijns Swiss, in which Helen Mirren will play the famous author Patricia Highsmith. FilmNation will kick off sales at the European Film Market this month.

