Entertainment
Galettes du Roi de Liger freshly prepared every day
When you think of a rich and delicious treat for Mardi Gras, king cake is king although the name is a bit misleading.
It is not a cake in itself.
Theyre more of a yeast dough. It’s similar to a cinnamon roll, said Ivy Davis, who along with her husband, Donnie Davis, owns Ligers Bakery at 3040 McGehee Road in the Gay Meadows Mall.
Named after longtime baker Yancey Liger and known as the oldest bakery in Montgomery, Ligers has operated under different owners since 1944. Ivy and Donnie have had the bakery since 2012, specializing in custom cookies and cakes. They said the Kings Cakes are among their biggest sellers this time of year.
They start in early January and end in March, Ivy said.
The magic in the way they are made.
It’s a real sweet dough that you let rise twice naturally, says Donnie.
Ivy and Donnie make the dough every afternoon and let it rise overnight. The next morning, it’s time to let the good times roll by adding toppings like cinnamon sugar, cream cheese, raspberry, blueberry, and strawberry. The dough and filling are hand rolled into an oval. They let it rise again, then baked it.
Then it’s time for the icing.
We frost things here with our petit four frosting, Ivy said. It is a thin, flowing icing. We make the three colors of Mardi Gras, gold, green and purple, then sprinkle the coordinating sugar over them.
Add colorful beads and their royal cake looks like a Mardi Gras celebration in itself.
One thing the Ligers don’t do is bake their royal cakes with a plastic baby figurine hidden inside. It’s a tradition that whoever finds the baby in its slice will be lucky.
As well as being a choking hazard, they are now plastic, said Ivy, who believes that in the past babies used in kings cakes were made from something like porcelain. I don’t really like cooking plastic inside of anything.
Ivy says they include a baby with the pearls on top of the cake, but it’s up to the buyer to hide it in a slice if they want.
So how many calories are there in a serving? It’s hard to judge for Ivy because it depends on your definition of a slice and your desired filling. For royal cakes in general, that’s about 100 calories per inch of width, according to an estimate from nola.com. But who can eat just a one-inch slice?
The piece the announcer sampled was likely in the 300 calorie range and what Ivy considered a typical serving size. The freshly baked royal cake was tender, with a flaky, moist texture and a rich cream cheese filling.
It’s preservative-free, says Ivy. It’s not like it was made to sit on a shelf until every time.
She estimated that a single large king cake could offer around 20 slices, depending on how it was cut.
Large king cakes are $28, while small ones are $25.
While the Ligers bake king cakes every day and try to keep some on hand for walk-in customers, it’s probably best to call a day ahead to order a special, Donnie said. . If they have an unordered royal cake that doesn’t immediately sell as a whole, they’ll cut it up and sell it by the slice.
We’ve even made them for weddings, Ivy said. We’ve had people who want their groom’s cake to be a king cake.
Donnie recalled a client from New Orleans who said the royal cake shed he got at Ligers was the best shed he had ever had, then ordered three more.
I’m pretty confident we have something right with them, said Donnie, who has never tried anyone else’s king cake.
I don’t know how it’s supposed to taste, but I just know it tastes good, he said.
Follow the Ligers on facebook.com/ligersgood to see their daily specials and call them for orders at 334-288-6550. They are open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Sunday.
Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel covers things to do in the river area. Contact him at[email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/entertainment/arts/2023/02/09/eat-like-a-king-this-mardi-gras-ligers-king-cakes-made-fresh-daily/69883569007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Six overtimes, 141 shots needed to decide Minnesota girls’ hockey game
- Ukraine’s rocket campaign depends on US precision targeting, officials say
- READ: Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemos Roundtable with sanctions experts
- Galettes du Roi de Liger freshly prepared every day
- Moderate drinking linked to lower dementia risk
- IUCN welcomes new Global Biodiversity Framework and 30% ambitions – Story
- Could a Deadly Fungus Really Cause a Pandemic? : Goats and Soda : NPR
- UK Daily Deals: Tears of the Kingdom Pre-order from just 50 in the UK (Save 10)
- The 10-day-old baby and mother were rescued after 90 hours
- Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware lead the defense-focused Pro Football HOF class
- 52nd Street Lords Return to Schenectady
- Video: AHA, CHA call for vaccination to prevent COVID-19, flu and RSV infections