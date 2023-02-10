Galettes du Roi de Liger freshly prepared every day

When you think of a rich and delicious treat for Mardi Gras, king cake is king although the name is a bit misleading.

It is not a cake in itself.

Theyre more of a yeast dough. It’s similar to a cinnamon roll, said Ivy Davis, who along with her husband, Donnie Davis, owns Ligers Bakery at 3040 McGehee Road in the Gay Meadows Mall.

Named after longtime baker Yancey Liger and known as the oldest bakery in Montgomery, Ligers has operated under different owners since 1944. Ivy and Donnie have had the bakery since 2012, specializing in custom cookies and cakes. They said the Kings Cakes are among their biggest sellers this time of year.

They start in early January and end in March, Ivy said.

The magic in the way they are made.

It’s a real sweet dough that you let rise twice naturally, says Donnie.

Ivy and Donnie make the dough every afternoon and let it rise overnight. The next morning, it’s time to let the good times roll by adding toppings like cinnamon sugar, cream cheese, raspberry, blueberry, and strawberry. The dough and filling are hand rolled into an oval. They let it rise again, then baked it.

Then it’s time for the icing.

We frost things here with our petit four frosting, Ivy said. It is a thin, flowing icing. We make the three colors of Mardi Gras, gold, green and purple, then sprinkle the coordinating sugar over them.

Add colorful beads and their royal cake looks like a Mardi Gras celebration in itself.

One thing the Ligers don’t do is bake their royal cakes with a plastic baby figurine hidden inside. It’s a tradition that whoever finds the baby in its slice will be lucky.

As well as being a choking hazard, they are now plastic, said Ivy, who believes that in the past babies used in kings cakes were made from something like porcelain. I don’t really like cooking plastic inside of anything.

Ivy says they include a baby with the pearls on top of the cake, but it’s up to the buyer to hide it in a slice if they want.

So how many calories are there in a serving? It’s hard to judge for Ivy because it depends on your definition of a slice and your desired filling. For royal cakes in general, that’s about 100 calories per inch of width, according to an estimate from nola.com. But who can eat just a one-inch slice?

The piece the announcer sampled was likely in the 300 calorie range and what Ivy considered a typical serving size. The freshly baked royal cake was tender, with a flaky, moist texture and a rich cream cheese filling.

It’s preservative-free, says Ivy. It’s not like it was made to sit on a shelf until every time.

She estimated that a single large king cake could offer around 20 slices, depending on how it was cut.

Large king cakes are $28, while small ones are $25.

While the Ligers bake king cakes every day and try to keep some on hand for walk-in customers, it’s probably best to call a day ahead to order a special, Donnie said. . If they have an unordered royal cake that doesn’t immediately sell as a whole, they’ll cut it up and sell it by the slice.

We’ve even made them for weddings, Ivy said. We’ve had people who want their groom’s cake to be a king cake.

Donnie recalled a client from New Orleans who said the royal cake shed he got at Ligers was the best shed he had ever had, then ordered three more.

I’m pretty confident we have something right with them, said Donnie, who has never tried anyone else’s king cake.

I don’t know how it’s supposed to taste, but I just know it tastes good, he said.

Follow the Ligers on facebook.com/ligersgood to see their daily specials and call them for orders at 334-288-6550. They are open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

