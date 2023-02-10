The Daily Pressed in downtown Akron focuses on coffee and cocktails

Restaurateur Chris Sedlock brings a taste of Europe to downtown Akron with his new bistro and cocktail bar, The Pressed Daily.

The restaurant, which opened on Tuesday, offers a menu inspired by Sedlock’s travels in southern Italy. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, who said the restaurant’s opening was part of downtown revitalization, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the early afternoon.

The Daily Pressed currently offers a small mid-afternoon brunch menu and speakeasy-style cocktails throughout the evening, with a dinner menu to be added soon.

Owner Sedlock, 34, said the name The Daily Pressed has several meanings, starting with the fact that everything, including all juices, syrups and acids, is homemade daily.

“The concept is you can get a French press coffee, you can get a squeezed juice, you can get a squeezed sandwich and then at night you can get a vodka press,” Sedlock said, the latter making reference to a 1930s vodka-based drink. , club soda and lemon-lime soda that he plans to add to the menu.

“The whole premise is coffee and cocktails now.”

“Your business is who you are”

The Daily Pressed is located at 323 S. Main St., in a 3,000 square foot space that housed Sedlock’s former business, Karma Kafe hookah bar and lounge, from 2010 to early 2022. It opened this business, which attracted a college. crowd, when he was 22 years old.

The new restaurant is in the 1877 Kaiser Building owned by Tony Troppe. It’s next to Twisted Tomato Pizzeria, of which Sedlock is co-owner. The two shops are connected by a small hall and share bathrooms.

Sedlock returns to his Italian roots with The Daily Pressed: his mother Frances Lomelo’s family is from Bari in southern Italy, where he spent a lot of time.

“You know what I love more than being around students? Coffee,” Sedlock said. “Your business is who you are.”

Local chefs Christopher and Ernie Cornelius, who are brothers, helped launch The Daily Pressed, which seats 100 people. Sous chef Christopher Cornelius runs the kitchen while chef Ernie, who helped Sedlock develop the menu, will come in once a week on Tuesdays to do a chef’s specialty.

Ernie Cornelius, former head of DBA: Dante Boccuzzi Akron as well as co-owner of the former Sunrise Diner in Firestone Park, is now a cook at Dante Restaurant in the Tremont area of ​​Cleveland. Christopher recently worked at Pick’s at Portage Lakes.

The Daily Pressed brunch is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The restaurant closes from 3pm to 5pm and reopens for the evening, which currently includes aperitifs, from 5pm to 1am

“Our goal is to bring great brunch back to downtown Akron,” Sedlock said.

The brunch menu includes a signature panini pressed daily; turkey, bacon and swiss sandwich; chilled cereal bowl with quinoa; four choices of salads; brioche french toast and several varieties of egg and sausage sandwiches.

Entrees are Southern European style, featuring marinated olives with house-marinated mozzarella cheese, boursin and bruschetta baking, and roasted seasonal vegetables with dipping sauces.

Daily Pressed interior reflects speakeasy style

Inside the Daily Pressed, a 33-foot white granite bar serves coffee on one side and cocktails on the other. In the rear right corner of the restaurant is a six-seat wine bar.

Sedlock, who has been working on the new restaurant for eight months, renovated the space in the style of an elegant 1930s speakeasy, relying on the style of white granite as well as steel pendant lights and chandeliers. The space includes a stage, where live music nights are scheduled to begin next month.

The restaurant offers an extensive menu of speakeasy-style cocktails, from tendrils, sazeracs and aperol spritzes to the Daily Pressed, which includes espresso, cognac, contreau, chocolate bitters, freshly squeezed orange juice and a coffee bean garnish.

The house cocktail menu was created by Mike Antonace, one of the bar managers.

Restaurateur Sedlock, who is a resident of Tallmadge, said a dinner menu will arrive in the coming weeks. His mother has been in the kitchen of the Daily Pressed tweaking the recipes Sedlock grew up with, including an Italian burger.

“It’s a big giant meatball flattened into a burger,” Sedlock said.

Over the next two months, Sedlock also plans to open a drive-thru cafe on the north side of the restaurant, the only drive-thru cafe downtown. It will open at 7 a.m., as well as the restaurant.

Details

Restaurant: The Daily Press

Where: 323 S. Main St., Akron

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily

Information: 330-535-4000, The Pressed Daily on Facebook and the_daily_pressed on Instagram