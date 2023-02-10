Entertainment
Super Bowl weekend with a touch of Valentine’s Day love
This weekend seems to have two big holidays rolled into one with Super Bowl Sunday and the upcoming Valentine’s Day Tuesday.
This means there will be plenty to do over the next few days to celebrate.
1. Super Bowl Sunday Events
Whether your team is in the big game or not this year, Super Bowl Sunday is always a fun time to catch up with friends, eat great food and more.
For those who may not have a Super Bowl party this year, here are some local Sunday events to attend.
Harvest Share Food Pantry will host its annual Soup N Bowl fundraiser beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. The event will once again take place at the Memorial Building, 308 W. 7th St., and will feature plenty of soups provided by local chefs and restaurants. The event will also include live and silent auctions.
The Tilted Mule, 102 Depot St., will host a “Superb Owl” party beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Watch the big game and see if you can spot the elusive owl.
Battleground South Cigar Lounge, 1020 S. Garden St., will also see the Super Bowl starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway, will not only host the big game this Sunday, but will be offering prizes to attendees throughout the night. Prizes include a 55-inch flat-screen TV and four $50 Fozzy gift cards. Email [email protected] to make a reservation.
2. Valentine’s Day Events
Celebrate the big day of romance a few days early this weekend with these pre-Valentine’s Day events.
Historic Elm Springs, 2537 Park Plus Drive, will host a special Valentine’s Day dessert party beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Customers will be able to sample an assortment of sweets, cakes and candies made by some of the best local bakers in the county. Tickets are $20 per person or two for $35.
Farmstead Cellar & Tasting Parlor, 803 S. Main St., will host a wine and chocolate tasting from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday. Tickets are $39 and can be purchased by calling (931) 384-8056.
Create your own festive canvas Valentine’s Day tote bag by visiting Riverside Antiques, 901 Riverside Drive, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. The cost of the course is $25 per person. Call (931) 981-6061 to reserve your spot.
Grinder’s Switch, 510 S. Garden St., will host a special Valentine’s Day wine and cheese pairing event starting at 5 p.m. Sunday.
3. Asgard remembers Dr. Stephen ‘Doc’ Porter
A year ago, the city of Columbia lost one of its great local business owners, Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom founder Dr. Stephen Porter.
Porter’s legacy and memory will be celebrated one year later beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
Stop by the Main Tap Room, 104 E. 5th St., bring old photos and share stories about Porter’s impact on Columbia, or maybe just your daily life for those who knew him.
4. Viva NashVegas Radio Show
Kick off your Super Bowl weekend with a dose of history, entertainment, and a healthy dose of humor as the hit radio show Viva NashVegas returns.
The show, which airs monthly on WKRM 103.7 FM, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The show, hosted by Grand Ole Opry alumni George Hamilton V, often features one-off special guests, sketches and plenty of throwbacks to old-school variety shows, and recently celebrated its 10th anniversary in the summer 2022.
5. Live Entertainment
The Escape Band will perform at Fozzy’s Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway in Spring Hill, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.
Roderick August will perform at the Tilted Mule, 102 Depot St., beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Escape Band will also perform at The Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Andrew Pearson will perform at Twisted Copper Brewing Co., 107 S. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.
