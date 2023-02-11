Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo dies at 34

Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo has died aged 34.

The soap star’s body was reportedly discovered by authorities Wednesday in bed at a residence in Austin, Texas.TMZreports.

According to the report, Longo’s wife, Stephanie, became concerned about his fate and had called the police for a welfare check when they later discovered him dead.

The actor is known for briefly playing the character Nicholas Alamain on the popular soap in 2011.

His wife works at a local dance studio and grew concerned when she couldn’t reach her husband, who reportedly struggled with alcohol abuse.

Authorities arrived on the scene and kicked down the door when Longo did not respond. They found him dead in the bedroom.

Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo dead at 34: Soap star dies after ‘battling alcohol abuse’

A family member told TMZ that the actor struggled with alcohol abuse for many years and recently went to rehab.

The official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

His wife reportedly told the site: ‘He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is broken.

The actor is survived by his wife, a seven-year-old daughter, a five-year-old son and a one-year-old baby boy.