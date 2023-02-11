Entertainment
Julian Sands mystery: Researchers still hope actor survived ‘extreme’ conditions
Julian Sands was reported missing on January 13 after failing to return from a hike on Mount Baldy in California, but officials are still hoping for his return.
As rescue efforts continue for the 65-year-old actor in the San Gabriel Mountains, Mara Rodriguez, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, said the search is continuing to locate Sands.
“We haven’t moved into recovery at this point,” Rodriguez told Fox News Digital.
“It’s still considered a search and rescue mission. We don’t have a fixed date for it, but it’s definitely something we keep in mind.”
“We are still conducting research as long as time and conditions permit,” Rodriguez said. “At the moment these are still only by air because of the icy and other conditions on the mountain. But unfortunately nothing new has developed.”
Rodriguez said it’s not “typical” to locate a missing hiker after a significant amount of time, but crews are still hopeful.
“It’s happened before, but it’s not typical. Usually we are able to locate people in a fairly short period of time, but it has happened in the past,” she said. about teams finding hikers in distress following long-term disappearances.
Conditions on the mountain have been particularly dangerous lately. Ground crews were forced to call off the search at some point due to avalanche risk and deteriorating weather conditions.
“However, we continued our efforts by helicopter and drone when weather permitted,” authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.
Last month, Rodriguez issued a public service advisory urging hikers to “think twice” before heading to Mount Baldy after “14 rescues in the past four weeks”.
Of the 14 rescue missions conducted by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams, two hikers did not survive after “falling and injuring themselves.”
“Due to high winds, the snow has turned to ice, making hiking extremely dangerous,” the statement said. “Sheriff’s search and rescue efforts are often hampered by bad weather and dangerous avalanche conditions. Recent storms that brought snow and ice conditions are not favorable to hikers, even those who feel they have a high level of experience.”
Rodriguez noted that since the release of the release on Jan. 18, at least one major rescue has taken place every weekend. “We’re approaching 20 saves now.”
“We’ve had a lot of pretty extreme weather, a lot of snowfall and the winds have been crazy,” she said. “It doesn’t help with the ice conditions, you know? It’s probably a little more extreme than some years, but it’s definitely not out of place.”
Jin Chung, a 75-year-old Los Angeles resident, was rescued from Mount Baldy on Jan. 24 after failing to return to his designated meeting place by his carpool group. Chung suffered “weather-related injuries and a leg injury, but was able to get out with the help of crew members. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.”
Days later, aircrew performed an ice hoist technical rescue for 71-year-old Abdollah Katbab after he fell about 50ft while hiking in Ice House Canyon on Mount Baldy.
Katbab activated a tracking device which notified emergency services of his whereabouts, and due to the dangerous conditions, Sheriff’s Helicopter Air Rescue 306 was dispatched to rescue Katbab.
Air Rescue 306 safely performed a winch rescue at approximately 8,400 feet altitude. Authorities said exposure to the elements and falls have contributed to the rising death rate on Mount Baldy over the years, with the risk of avalanches prolonging rescue efforts.
Sands’ brother Nick admitted he had already said his “goodbye” after weeks of searching.
“I accepted the fact that he was gone and for me that’s how I handled it,” he told the BBC last month.
“We’re all still hoping I guess, but I know he’s gone on my mind and because of that I’ve already said goodbye.”
Sands was an “extremely advanced hiker,” his friend Kevin Ryan told Fox News Digital late last month. Ryan and Sands met while working on “Crossbones” together.
“It’s an incredibly tough hike with these weather conditions,” Ryan said. “You’re talking about six to eight to nine hours to get to the top, and when it’s icy it’s very difficult. I know Julian is an extremely advanced and very willing hiker. He’s very, very fit . And we’re strongly committed to this being a positive return for him.”
He noted that California’s recent “wet weather” was not helping rescue efforts on the dangerous mountain.
“I think the weather is a big part of that, why they can’t get to some of these areas,” Ryan said. However, he remains hopeful.
“One of the things, like I said, is how advanced Julian is, and he’s a smart guy, and I’m still hopeful he holds up and, you know, survives. “
He added: “I know how [he] is, and I know how smart and prepared he is. So I hold on. If anyone can pull it off, he can. And that’s all I can rely on for now. So I stand by that and say a prayer for him.”
Sands is known for his roles in ‘The Killing Fields’, ‘A Room With A View’, ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ and ‘Warlock’.
He also appeared in “Ocean 13”, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”, “Arachnophobia”, “Boxing Helena” and “Medallion”.
The British actor has two daughters with his wife Evgenia Citkowitz. He also has a son from a previous marriage.
