Composer Chanda Dancy breaks boundaries in Hollywood

It’s 1999 at Houston Baptist University, a faith-based college tucked away southwest of Houston. The constant whine of tires on the sidewalk of the nearby Southwest highway is no match for a row of nondescript rehearsal rooms where two violinists, teacher and student, face a Manhasset music stand . The professor’s black hair is pulled back in a rubber band; his mane is so thick that the elastic does not need to be looped twice. Dressed in relaxed denim flares and a soft electric blue cotton t-shirt, teacher Chanda Dancy is thrilled to be in the presence of music. The teenage musician, me, is desperate to show Dancy that she’s done the assigned Kreutzer etudes the week before.

Dancy was not like other classical violin teachers. Her violin was always on hand to convey direction when words failed to capture the essence of how she wanted her student to feel the music. Unrestrained by the classical genre’s preoccupation with precision, Dancy possessed a musical fearlessness, which informed his career from HBU to Hollywood. In her current work as a film composer, she aims to create music that sonically illustrates the emotional journeys of the characters. She has composed music for documentaries, including replica, a documentary about two women who died during childbirth; television shows, including The vanquished, a post-WWII Netflix crime-fighting series; and films, including the Whitney Houston biopic I want to dance with someone. Last year she released her most critically acclaimed score to date, for JD Dillard Dedication.

Dedication is a heartbreaking film about Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first black navy aviator, during the Korean War. Dancy’s score is an emotional dig into what it means to be Jesse, a highly skilled pilot who prepares for missions by reciting racist remarks to himself in the mirror. Listeners hear these internal tugs paired with lush orchestral phrasing that gains and loses altitude with the script. Thanks to the rich layers of harp, strings and even synthesizers, you can actually hear the expanse of the seas flown over by the pilots.

Both the story of Dedication and its output are meditations on talented black Americans in predominantly white spaces. The film has a black director, JD Dillard; a black conductor, Anthony Parnther; and Dancy, a film noir composer. There are very few black film composers, including a tiny number of women. “I am a black songwriter. And yes, I have a slightly different point of view when it comes to my artistic approach,” Dancy told me over the phone. “It’s to my advantage because I don’t look like anyone else.” The historical significance of being one of the few black people in classical music is not lost on Dancy, and she does not stray from it. “I own it. I am who I am, and it goes back to the fact that I’m from southwest Houston, Texas. I’ve always had the right to feel good about myself.”

Dancy’s path to success began in the 1980s, when more and more black Houstonians moved beyond historically black neighborhoods such as Third Ward and Sunnyside and into the southwest neighborhoods of Alief, Sharpstown and Westchase. . With multiple racial and ethnic communities embedded, southwest Houston was fertile ground for black girls like Dancy to chart their own paths. Dancy didn’t shy away from learning to play guitar, harp, and keyboard while cultivating the deep devotion to anime that is evident in his music. (“THE [Macross Plus] Yoko Kanno’s score has always marked me. “I’m definitely influenced by jazz and thick textural chords, as well as minimalism,” Dancy said. “Then there’s a bit of blues and what my publicist calls my ‘anime influence,'” she said with a laugh. “It’s the sound of nostalgia.”

Dancy first learned the violin in third grade—relatively late for violinists, who can start as young as three—at TH Rogers School in Houston. In a few years, she composes. “Officially, the first [time] that I wrote for other people to play [I] was about twelve years old. From intonation to posture to breathing itself, the margin of error for young classical musicians is almost non-existent. Classical musicians are trained to reproduce, not to deviate. At least that’s how it is most classical musicians are trained. “I saw the instruments as a fun way to create your own stuff,” Dancy said, thinking back to his years as a young violinist. “My violin wasn’t just for playing Beethoven. I didn’t look at a piano to play Rachmaninoff. I looked at a piano and I thought, ‘Oh, what if I do this? What if I do this? ”

While Dancy eventually graduated from prestigious composition academies, it was her undergraduate studies at HBU (recently renamed Houston Christian University) – a Christian college with approximately 2,500 students – that transformed composition from an intuitive passion into a career. “The school was so small that the dean of the music school was also my composition teacher,” Dancy said. Her dean and teacher saw Dancy’s enthusiasm and created a composition program especially for her. Dancy has directed and composed her own shorts at HBU, the University of Southern California’s Screen Scoring program, and the Sundance Composers Lab, experiences that have fueled her past two decades as a film and television composer.

These days, Dancy is happily settled in Los Angeles, but she still misses Texas. Well, specific aspects of Texas. “I miss the cost of housing and Tex-Mex,” she told me. She also misses Houston’s Vietnamese cuisine. “There’s something about Boulevard Bellaire, like it’s unbeatable for good Vietnamese food.” After Dedicationshe scored the biopic of Whitney Houston I want to dance with someone. She told me that both scores are rooted in recognizable character themes, handled with the utmost care and consideration for the real people the films honor. “The biggest difference is the magnitude of the Dedication score, which was recorded with 109 musicians, including a choir,” she said. (I want to dance with someone was about half.)

She remains reserved and busy with a plethora of other projects that she is legally unable to discuss at the moment. Many composers would be pleased with Dancy’s current success, but Dancy already aspires to achieve more. “I would love to work on a big Marvel or Disney movie,” she said. “The bigger the canvas, the better.”

Despite the early anticipation that Dancy could go down in history as the first black woman nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Score, Dancy was not recognized for Dedication. She wasn’t dismayed either. “When I started doing this score, I wanted to do something really big and really amazing and spread my wings. And it was shocking to have this buzz at the Oscars when it was literally just me. myself,” Dancy said. “I’m having so much fun. And even though I wasn’t nominated, it’s like I was, because the doors opened.