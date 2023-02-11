The Cost of Hollywood Representation of Brunette Girls

If you ask anyone who knew me as a child, they’ll tell you I was the cutest child.

When I think back to photos from my childhood, it’s easy to see where they got this idea. Babyani had a head full of sparkling, curly hair and a mischievous smile. I looked a bit like a cherub with an unfortunate penchant for shenanigans.

But back then, I didn’t really consider myself cute or adorable. All I wanted was to look like the other girls I grew up with. In each pencil sketch, I replaced my black hair and brown eyes with blonde hair and blue eyes. As I got older, I started spending money on shampoo after shampoo in hopes that the next bottle would straighten my curly hairpin.

Here and now, Kalyani Saxena was a child. (Courtesy of Kalyani Saxena)

It’s not an unusual story for thousands of brunette girls who grow up thinking their ethnic characteristics are undesirable and they should be embarrassed.

But our struggles with self-image don’t happen in a vacuum. They are helped in part by harmful portrayals of South Asian women on television.

While the problem of South Asian representation in Hollywood has deep roots, much of the recent discourse has focused on actress and writer Mindy Kaling.

When Kaling’s new HBO show “Velma” premiered in January, it was met with an outpouring of backlash from the South Asian community. Many felt that Velma, who on the show is a South Asian teenager, was another harmful portrayal of supposedly ugly brunette women on television.

It’s a familiar critique of Kalings’ work. The female characters in his projects are often portrayed as undesirable, uncool, and disgusted by their own ethnic characteristics and heritage. Although it’s often used for comedic effect on shows like Never Have I Ever, The Sex Lives of College Girls and The Mindy Project, many in the South Asian community grew weary.

Writer Sakeina Syed wrote about it in an essay for Teen Vogue titled On Velma, Mindy Kaling, and whether brunette girls can love each other on TV.” Syed says this portrayal of brunette women on television has a direct impact on our culture,

If you’re going on social media right now, what’s really popular is these social media trends of brunette women documenting their flares. But the saddest thing is that all the things they’ve felt the need to change to be beautiful or desirable are just natural ethnic characteristics that South Asians are born with, Syed says. All those things that make thousands and thousands of brunette women feel like something about them is fundamentally wrong, they come from depictions like this.

But did the problem really start with Kalings’ work? Syed doesn’t think so.

That’s the part that’s kind of frustrating because, yeah, some of the characters that Mindy Kaling has created and set up, they share those negative stereotypes and that’s a problem, Syed says. But then, what we really need to think about is where does this come from? Mindy Kaling didn’t invent the portrayal of South Asian women in Hollywood.

She added: Long before Mindy Kaling gained the power to write or direct, there were thousands and thousands of cases we can talk about in the media where South Asian characters were mocked. They were the butt of the joke. You have to think about where some of these ideas came from in Mindy’s work. They come from the racism that was imposed on us and that we did not create ourselves.

I wondered, though, if this depiction of brunette girls hating each other on TV is actually true to the internalized racism that so many of us struggle with. What about the girls who feel seen by Kalings’ writing?

It’s something that Syed thought about a lot.

I think it would be unrealistic and childish to say that we should only have characters of brunette women who love each other and don’t struggle with internalized racism at all. But at some point, replicating those negative stereotypes over and over again, without nuance, without depth, without growth, is less about telling a personal, authentic story and more about contributing to a very practical multimillion-dollar model, says Syed. I don’t think it’s really the same as taking the time to come to terms with your own experience and tell a valid, messy or painful story.

We are seeing more positive portrayals of South Asian women on television. Simone Ashley received a lot of praise last year for her portrayal of Kate Sharma on Bridgerton. And Disney+s show Ms. Marvel about a Pakistani-American teenager makes history.

Syed says we need more stories about South Asian women if we want nuanced portrayal to become the norm rather than the exception.

I don’t think I would have ever imagined seeing a TV series where a brunette girl is a Marvel superhero. These are images we were never really allowed to hold in our minds, she says. I think we need to see more. Because otherwise, the same patterns that put us in this position to make these jokes because they were made towards us, we’re just going to pass them on.