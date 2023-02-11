Idris Elba says he no longer describes himself as a ‘black actor’ because it put him in a ‘box’





By Toyin Owoseje, CNN The star “Luther” Idris Elbe says he no longer defines himself as a “black actor” because the label has put him in a “box” and an “obsession” with race can hinder aspirations and growth. Talk to United Kingdomin an interview published Wednesday, the Golden Globe winner said that despite being a prominent member of the black community, such separatism in Hollywood can hold artists back. “If we spent half the time not talking about the differences but the similarities between us, the entire planet would have a shift in how we deal with each other,” Elba told the publication. “As humans, we’re obsessed with race. And that obsession can really get in the way of people’s aspirations, get in the way of people’s growth. Elba is best known for his portrayals of drug lord Stringer Bell on the HBO series “The Wire,” as well as DCI John Luther on the BBC crime series “Luther.” His film credits include ‘Beast’, ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’, ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’. For Elba, “racism is very real”, but he believes that “it is only as powerful as you allow it to be”. “I stopped describing myself as a black actor when I realized it put me in a box. We have to grow up. We have to. Our skin is nothing more than that: it’s just skin Go wild,” he said. Elsewhere in the interview, Elba discussed his reasons for pursuing a career in entertainment, saying it was never to break down barriers as a black man. “I did it because I thought it was a great job and I could do a good job,” he explained. “As you go up the ranks, you are asked what it is like to be the first black person to do this or that. Well, it’s like I’m white. It’s the first time for me. I don’t want to be the first black. I am the first Idris. Elba can next be seen in the Netflix movie, “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” the big-screen sequel to his beloved detective series “Luther,” when it hits theaters on February 24. The-CNN-Wire

