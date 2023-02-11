Netflix’s ‘You’ Season 4 and The Future of The Penn Badgley Show – The Hollywood Reporter

Welcome to the 201st episode of Top 5 TVs, The Hollywood Reportertv podcast.

This week, You Showrunner Sera Gamble joins the podcast to discuss the fourth season of Netflix drama Penn Badgley. The series, from executive producer Greg Berlanti, moves the action to London as the stalker drama also experiments with the two-part split (with the second half of the season slated for March). During the interview, excerpts of which you can read below, Gamble opens up about finding redemption for Badgley’s Joe Goldberg, whether the character should die in the end, and how much life is left in the drama. which bounced from Showtime to Lifetime before crashing out on Netflix.

Other topics during this week Top 5 TVs include this week's headlines, Disney's latest reorganization and Showtime's franchise strategy.

Before going into the details of the new season of Youwhat do you think is the main point of contention between the Writers Guild and the studios?

We haven’t really started these conversations within the guild; the first meetings are approaching. So I’m going to sit back and not jump to conclusions about whether or not there will be a strike. I’ve had one in my career, and I hope we avoid it. But as someone who speaks to a lot of writers at every level, everyone has something on their minds. Whether they got into business this year or have been creating shows for a decade, they have a big problem. It’s time for us to sit down in earnest and work to fix this problem.

We have recently seen an increase in the number of completed shows being abandoned in favor of a tax cut. Is that something that concerns you as you head into these negotiations?

It is only part of an ecosystem that has changed dramatically in recent years. Welcome to the era of mature streaming, there are a lot of problems to solve! It’s a tough environment. We could do just an hour of podcasting about how I stay up at night worrying about things being canceled or we’re doing them and they’ll never see the light of day or disappear from streaming.

The thirst for frankness is a big topic during this week Top 5 in TV. Given the interest in even extending first-year shows to larger universes, has there been a conversation about growing You in a larger franchise?

I had no conversations with the powers that be about anything like that. But in a writers room, people talk about it all the time. Whenever there’s a relationship between two characters they love, who aren’t front and center, they’re like, “Can we separate them?!” But what you’re talking about with these companies is everybody trying to figure out how to make this TV system work.

This season is split into two parts, with the first one now available and the second coming in March. How experimented with the deployment strategy has Netflix been?

Netflix contacted us. The structure split cleanly in the middle of the season because [exec producer] Greg Berlanti and I wrote so many old-school mid-season cliffhangers [broadcast] television.

The fifth episode is absolutely a transition point for the season on a narrative level. From your point of view, can you define the differences in tone or rhythm that you would like to describe between the first and the second part?

Episode one of the season, we bring you a murder mystery, thriller, and we’ll tell you who the killer is at the end of the first half. This season was never meant to be just a thriller; they are very difficult to continue over several episodes. The idea was always to search for that killer and then find him and have the conversation turn the show into something that can only be done if Joe knows who he’s talking to.

Given the structural change, do you have a broader idea of ​​the number of additional seasons You left in?

We have an idea for season five that we’re excited about. It was never the intention of anyone to drive this one into the ground. When we’re done, we’ll be done. And we will pack it. Even in early conversations with Penn, the idea wasn’t to launch episodes forever; it’s feeling like you’ve told the whole story. And while I feel like tone-wise, we’re very different and we’re not trying to sell Joe as a straight-faced hero. It’s a show that is in line with these solo shows with a guy who does more and more bad things. The beautiful thing about it is that when his arc is over, so is the show.

From a business point of view, in terms of the different venues in the show, how much do you select where you want to be based on what kind of tax incentives you can get?

It’s always part of the conversation because we’re not one of those shows that rely on a lot of money. The show was originally built on a lifetime budget [which aired season one], a basic cable outlet. So those things come into consideration. Anytime we talk about anything production-related, it’s like any challenge you think of doing TV, just multiply it by five to start the conversation in the age of COVID. And that changes from month to month. And I’m sure it’s different for people going into production now than it was a few months ago. But every aspect of the production has been affected in recent years. So the least you can do for yourself is go to a city that has infrastructure, a good number of crews that know how to do things, a good cast pool, and ideally some kind of tax incentive.

But you’re still not going to rush to have the next season in Shreveport just because it’s cheaper to take Joe to Shreveport.

You will know what the next season will be when you see the end of this season. We tell you what the idea is.

When we left at the end of last season, it was Joe prowling Paris in search of the newest love of his life, which, at least in theory, could have opened the door to a Parisian season of the ‘issue. Was there a conversation about this? Or did you know London was where you wanted it to be?

We were talking about Paris; we assumed the same when we left it there. Greg Berlanti’s company manufactures The stewardess and has a lot of experience going to multiple places in a season. There was a practical and quite surreal conversation that started pushing us towards London. The more we talked about the themes of the season and the kind of people we wanted Joe to fall with, the more we realized that this would be the beating heart of this old-money aristocracy, seen through an American lens. The people we really think about are Harry and Meghan, dominating the news cycle in the United States, not some French aristocrat. We didn’t make the season to make fun of the Americans; we did this to make fun of an American named Joe Goldberg.

Has your perspective changed over the years as you write this about whether or not Joe is actually capable of changing?

It is, and it is not. He at least tried to change a few times. It’s a central theme of season four: can he be redeemed? He comes to London after the events of the first episode and wants to stay out of trouble. And one of the locals he meets in the first half is this author who wrote a whole memoir about doing some shady things earlier in life and having a tough childhood and rise above and work to become a better person.

We have done You just as the #MeToo movement was exploding. We were posting on the first season and we added some text on Harvey Weinstein because it was happening as we were finishing episode one. At the time of the show’s release, every woman was talking about #MeToo in such a way that everyone was optimistic about it. The conversation had changed. And here we are several years later and we’re doing a season about an objectively horrible man who’s going to do whatever it takes to redeem himself. And every time I watch the news, it’s like another guy who faced a consequence, we’re now talking about what he needs to do to redeem himself. And Joe actually stages and performs or embodies the behaviors of redemption. I feel like I watched the whole wave of this movement when we were doing the show on this guy.

As long as Joe Goldberg is still on the street, is cancel culture not a reality?

I hate this sentence so much. I don’t know when it happened, but you can’t say the word “cancel”; it’s become partisan in a way that’s so far removed from what we’re talking about. We did a show about a guy who stalks women, violates their personal lives, and kills at least 10 people before season four. For me, this is not a partisan issue.

Can Joe Goldberg survive this series or does the series end when he dies?

This question is a spoiler. The conversation we have between the writers, between Greg and me, and a lot with Penn is about how it would be nice to end his arc with some form of justice. Guys like that don’t usually see much justice from the world. It’s hard to trace. How does Joe Goldberg descend into a world where he’s been branding people with bricks in broad daylight for years? And he’s cute! And he gets away with it. The deeper question we frequently ask in the writers room is: what is true justice? What would hurt him the most?

