rudd: ‘Clueless’ actor Paul Rudd says he’s grateful to be a star: ‘You have a lot of opportunities’
Ant-Man completely changed his life, the actor said.
“It’s a very strange thing to be famous. I’ve been working as an actor for a long time now. So I’ve experienced different levels of it. I always think it’s annoying when actors complain about their notoriety, because there’s has some things that are kind of nice about it. You get to see a lot of different things and you have a lot of opportunities for sure,” Rudd, 53, said in a virtual roundtable interview attended by PTI.
The fame he gained after his debut in the MCU also made him “nervous”, the actor said, adding that he was concerned about the effects it would have on his children. Rudd shares son Jack Sullivan and daughter Darby with his wife, writer and producer Juile Yaeger.
“Marvel is such a visible thing and it’s all over the world. My life has changed and my visibility and fame has really jumped. I would feel very differently and I think I did because I don’t see it that through my kids. And when they were really little, I got nervous because I just want my kids to have a normal life.
“I think it would be hard to have famous parents. I never knew what that is. So my main concerns about that are really how does it affect them?” Rudd added.
In the grand scheme of things, the New Jersey-born actor said being a public figure has turned him into a bit of a recluse over the years. “I’ve probably become a bit more reclusive. I think my world, strangely, has become a bit smaller. But I love what I do and it’s an honor to be an actor. That was my goal and that’s what I wanted. It’s an honor to work with Marvel.”
And marking the start of the MCU’s Phase 5, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” brought even more “credibility” to its standing in the franchise.
Directed by Peyton Reed, the film marks the third MCU film led by superheroes Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly).
It also features Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, with Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym.
“I think it’s pretty awesome, this phase five starts with an ‘Ant-Man’ movie. Marvel universe. . So personally, it fills me with credibility and satisfaction. It’s been amazing. We got to do three of them and I loved every minute of it and I feel like I’m part of it,” Rudd said.
For the actor, the main quality he liked about Scott Lang was that he was a “reluctant” superhero, an ordinary guy trying to be a good person and a father.
“I think one of the things I really like about the character is that he’s a bit of a reluctant superhero and he’s a regular guy with no innate super abilities. He’s conflicted. He makes mistakes. In his heart, he really wants to be a good person and a father. I love those qualities,” he added.
‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ began filming in mid-2021 and wrapped in November of that year.
The film finds Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne continuing to explore life as a couple. Life is Good: Scott has written a book, Hope champions humanitarian causes, and their family’s parents, Janet Van Dyne and Hank Pym, and Scott’s daughter, Cassie, are finally part of their daily lives.
Turns out Cassie shares her family’s passion for science, technology, and the Quantum Realm. But his curiosity leads them all on an unexpected, one-way journey into the vast subatomic world, where they encounter strange new creatures, a society in distress, and a master of time whose menacing enterprise has only just begun, reads- on in the film’s official synopsis.
Rudd said he was thrilled with how the team, including director Reed and screenwriter Jeff Loveness, were pushing the story forward.
“The journey that Scott has been through over the past 10 years…Becoming this reluctant superhero, entering the Quantum Realm, wasting years fighting Thanos…He’s been through a lot, so much so that now he truly cherishes what time he has, what he wants to do, which is to be Cassie’s father.
“I loved the idea that we were going to start a movie and it was going to be huge. He was going to introduce Kang and I was like, ‘Oh my God, we really get respect here because this is a big deal.’ As a result, we felt like we were taking a really big swing and that was exciting,” he said.
Produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” is set for release on February 17, 2023.
