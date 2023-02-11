Hollywood’s love affair with Ireland’s Western Isles

The Oscar nominee The Banshees of Inisherin is just the latest film to tap into the rugged beauty and timeless atmosphere of Ireland’s Western Isles. For decades, the filmmakers of David Lean (Ryan’s Daughter) to JJ Abrams (Star Wars) were drawn to their haunting landscapes, ancient forts, abandoned stone villages and colonies of seabirds.

Between myth and reality, these dozens of barely 20 occupied islands also have extraordinary cinematic weather. Were far to the north, so the sun moves quickly across the sky, and light and shadow become very compelling to filmmakers, says cinematographer Cian de Buitlar, who has worked on films such as Islander (2003), shot around the Aran Islands.

Here’s what travelers need to know to get their own close-up on the area.

Pubs and Pirates on Achill Island

Writer/Director Martin McDonaghs Banshees takes place on a fictional Atlantic island with a Gaelic name that translates to the island of Ireland. Amidst verdant mountains, stormy seas and bucolic villages, film best friends Pdraic Silleabhin (Colin Farrell) and Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson) drink pints at a pub, farm their land and discover the joys and despairs of island life. Achill Island was one of the actual replacements for the Inisherins.

Ireland’s largest island, A chill is connected to the northern mainland of County Mayo by a bridge. Its 57 square miles are home to verdant peaks, rocky beaches and plenty of sheep. Hikers and cyclists come for its challenging trails and country roads, including the cliff-top road that winds from Keel Village to Keem Beach. The latter, a horseshoe cove surrounded by mountains with a sandy beach, was a major filming location for Banshees.

Although the film’s atmospheric local pub is a set erected above Keem Beach, watering holes with a similar feel (lawn fireplaces, good fiddle music) include Lynotts in Cashel and McLoughlins Bar near the village of Achill Sound.

Other places to visit in Achill include the Deserted village on Slievemore on the northern part of the island. It has dozens of ruined stone boolieshuts used by shepherds following their flocks. Nearby is the Tower in Kildavnetthe remains of a 16th century stone structure used by the legendary Pirate Queen Granuaile (Grace OMalley).

A Celtic mermaid on the Blasket Islands

Located off the tip of the Dingle Peninsula, the six Blasket Islands look like a pod of whales. Until abandoned in the 1950s, the Blaskets were inhabited by hardy islanders who raised sheep, collected seaweed and told stories. Most famous was the Celtic legend of the selkie, a shape-shifting mermaid who may have been inspired by the colonies of gray seals that still fill the rocky shores of Blaskets each summer.

This mythical half-woman/half-seal appears in several Irish films, including Roan Inish’s Secret (1994) and Undine (2009); the latter starring Colin Farrell as a fisherman who catches a selkie in his nets. While both were filmed in other coastal regions of Ireland, the animated feature song of the sea (2014) sets her story of selkies and fairies amid islands ringing for the Blaskets.

LEFT: An old bell hangs from the window of an abandoned building on the Blasket Islands. These barren islands were populated until the 1950s, when the Irish government had them evacuated due to lack of services. Today, visitors can explore their ruins. LAW: A standing stone is perched near the edge of Dunmore Head on mainland Ireland near the Blasket Islands. Photographs by Chris Hill, Nat Geo Image Collection

Although no people (or mythical beings) live on the Blaskets today, visitors can take a ferry or private boat trip from the mainland to Great Blasket, the largest of the islands. There is only one cafe, and one eco tour operator can set up overnight stays in gites.

Ancient and Gaelic Ruins on the Arans

sparse and treeless, the three Aran IslandsInis Mr, Inis Mein and Inishmaan emerge from the Atlantic Ocean near the mouth of Galway Bay. These windswept islands contain Gaelic-speaking villages and ancient ruins. Some of the darkest scenes of The Banshees of Inisherin were filmed here amidst shallow fields and rustic cottages.

To reach the Arans, take a ferry from Doolin on the mainland. On Inis Mr you can hike or cycle around the fields bordered by stone walls or visit the fort of Dn Aengusa filming location Banshees. Playwright JM Synge lived in a cottage on Inishmaan which is now open for tours. Shops in Inis Mein sell white cable knit sweaters, a hallmark of the region.

It used to be that staying on the Arans meant sleeping in a local pub or sleeping in a simple B&B. But since 2007, the elegant Inis Mein Restaurant and Suites offers chic, minimalist rooms in a modernist stone-clad building, plus a restaurant serving multi-course dinners made with local fish and home-grown vegetables.

Star Wars and the Skelligs

The Skellig Islands rise from the wild Atlantic Ocean like two sandstone cathedrals, their weather-sharpened spiers pointing skyward. About an hour by boat from County Kerry, the pair of remote islands are home to the ruins of a medieval monastery, the summer nesting grounds for puffins and gannetsand two missing headlights.

Skellig Michael, the larger of the two islands, has been featured as a remote planet with a Jedi temple in two Star Wars films, the force awakens (2015) and The Last Jedi (2017). Since then, a May 4 (May 4) Be With You festival for Star Wars fans has taken place on a nearby Kerry beach overlooking the islands.

Popular, weather dependent boat trips to Skellig Michael take off during the summer months from a visitor center on nearby Valentia Island. Boats drop visitors off not far from the steep 618-step shale staircase leading to the ruins of the 6th-century St. Fionan Monastery with beehive-shaped rock huts where monks once lived.