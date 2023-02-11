Jeffrey Ballard, Hollywood publicist, dies of cancer at 64

Jeffrey Ballard, a veteran Hollywood publicist who worked with some of Hollywood’s top talent, has died after a long battle with cancer.

He was 64 years old.

Ballard has worked with stars such as Paula Abdul, Johnny Depp, Rob Lowe Zac Efron, Martin Sheen and Charlie Sheen over his four-decade career.

He founded Jeff Ballard Public Relations in 1982 and was a fixture on red carpets where he accompanied clients to movie premieres and award shows.

The in-demand publicist remained involved with the business until his death, working with two dozen active clients.

Grammy winner Paula Abdul wrote, “There are no words to describe the very special friendship Jeff and I have had over the past 4 decades. We were teenagers when we met and forged an admiration for each other as people and professionals that has lasted from my Laker Girls days to the present day.

Hanging with the Stars: Jeffrey is pictured above with Zac Efron

We worked together, played together and knew we were always there for each other. The word love barely describes my feelings for Jeff and the compassion I had for everything he went through, but I truly loved him so much. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. His long suffering is now over and my prayer is that he rests in peace for eternity.

Martin Sheen issued a heartfelt statement of mourning to Deadline writing: ‘As a 37-year-old publicist, it’s no secret he had his work cut out for him. He took on every challenge with class and patience.

“As my dear friend of 40, he was just as loyal and generous to excess. Bon voyage JB, we miss you very much, now and forever.

Lori Loughlin, who often visited her friend during her last battle with cancer, told the publication: “Jeff was a great friend and could always lift my spirits with his wicked sense of humor, which he maintained even in its darkest hours.”

“Jeff was grateful for his blessed life, the many friends he made along the way and the opportunities he was given. I miss him a lot.

Ballard was just a teenager when he crashed on the set of the 1970 family drama, Eight is Enough.

His boldness resulted in stars Adam Rich and Dick Van Patten enrolling there and led him to form Jeff Ballard PR shortly after graduating from high school, earning him the nickname ” Boy Publicist to the Stars”.

Ballard said one of the highlights of his career was working with then-First Lady Nancy Reagan and helping her shape her “Just Say No” anti-drug initiative during her years. to the White House.

He paid tribute to the late president and first lady by naming his beloved dog Reagan.

Compassion: Of her long battle with cancer, Paula wrote admiringly of her friend: ‘The word love barely describes my feelings for Jeff and the compassion I had for all he went through, but I really liked it so much”

Mutual admiration: Paula Abdul shared fond memories of her longtime friend, writing on Instagram, “We were teenagers when we met and forged a mutual admiration as people and professionals that lasted from my Laker Girls days nowadays”

Longtime friends: Ballard worked with Charlie Sheen and his father Martin during his 40-year career, seen here with Red Dawn C teammate Thomas Howell