



Player Character – Voiced by Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething The player character is, obviously, the protagonist of Hogwarts Legacy. Even though they are the same age as a fifth year student, in reality they are just beginning their sorcery lessons. To add to the unusual circumstances, the protagonist also has a connection to ancient magic that no one else shares. Since the player character serves as a substitute for the player, players can customize their appearance, personality, and voice. Players can choose either a more masculine voice, played by Sebastien Croftor feminine, embodied by Amelie Gething. Croft is a BAFTA-nominated actor, who most viewers probably recognize as Ben Hope in Heart stroke and a young Ned Stark in Game Of Thrones. While Hogwarts Legacy is his first role in a video game, Croft has some voice acting experience, as he was Annes Peter in Where is Anne Frank. Gething, on the other hand, has much less experience. She only has three acting credits to her credit: Ursula Pole in The Spanish PrincessAnne Bronte in Emilyand herself in The Amelia Gething Complex. Professor Matilda Weasley – Voiced by Lesley Nicol The name Weasley is well known to Harry Potter fans, as Ron Weasley was Harry’s first friend at Hogwarts. And Harry also married Ron’s sister, Ginny Weasley, at the end of the last book. Hogwarts Legacys Professor Matilda Weasley is an ancestor of the modern Weasleys, and in the game she teaches transfiguration and serves as the assistant headmistress. Professor Weasley will help the protagonist get started with a Wizards Field Guide and the Room of Requirement. Professor Weasley is voiced by Lesley Nicol, an actress with a long and prolific career. She continues to play Mrs. Patmore in Downton Abbey and her movies, and Mrs. Nicol was also Mrs. Beaver in the 1988 The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe miniseries. More recently, Nicol played Connie Butcher in The boys. Nicol also has quite the acting resume, having played Winsome Witch in GooIntroduce Doc McStuffinsand several characters in the Animaniacs to restart. Director Phineas Nigellus Black – Voiced by Simon Pegg Black is another surname of Harry Potter fame, as Black Sirius III is the godfather of Harry Potter. His ancestor, pHIneas Nigel Black, served as Headmaster of Hogwarts in the 1890s. In Sirius’s own words, Phineas was Hogwarts’ least popular Headmaster, and now players will be able to see how he earned that reputation first-hand. Maybe it will have something to do with his pompous personality? In Hogwarts Legacydirector Black is voiced by the actor and comedian Simon Pegg. You have probably heard of him. The man starred in some of the greatest comedies ever produced, including the Cornetto trilogy of Warm fuzz, Shaun of the deadAnd The end of the world. Hogwarts Legacy will mark Peggs’ seventh video game role.

