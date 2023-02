Video catches thief breaking into car in West Hollywood West End

Video shared on Twitter by the West Hollywood West Residents Association (WHWRA), shows two robbers breaking into the backseat of a vehicle yesterday morning on Dorrington Ave by Almont in the West Hollywood West area between Melrose in Beverly and Doheny in La Cienega. The video shows two men approaching a parked car. One of the suspects keeps watch while the other individual approaches the car and effortlessly breaks the rear window to grab the valuables that were inside. It looks like the suspect just pushed the window open and the glass shattered. The pair calmly return to their getaway vehicle, but not before their crime is caught on camera. However, they are both wearing hoodies, so their faces are undetectable. “The video shows how easy it is for these people to break a window, take property and run away,” reads @WHWRA’s tweet. “Avoid leaving visible objects inside your cars that could attract these opportunistic criminals.” A car was broken into this morning on Dorrington Ave by Almont in #WestHollywood West. The video shows how easy it is for these people to break a window, take possessions and flee. Avoid leaving visible objects inside your cars that could attract these opportunistic criminals. pic.twitter.com/TO2abn3h0A — West Hollywood West (@WHWRA) February 9, 2023 if you see something, say something. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by texting 274637 (CRIMES on most keyboards) with a cell phone. if you see something, say something. Anyone with information about a crime can also tip https://www.lacrimestoppers.org. Your identity is always encrypted and anonymous. No personal information, phone number, email, IP address or location is ever requested, recorded, traced, tracked or monitored. Period. The goal of Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers is to prevent and reduce crime, by forming a partnership between the community, law enforcement and the media to offer anonymity and cash rewards to anyone providing information leading to an arrest. Crime Stoppers encourages community members to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime by overcoming the two key elements that hinder community engagement: fear and apathy. Crime Stoppers uses a three-pronged approach to preventing and solving crime. The first part of the program is to empower the community by providing a safe way to report criminal activity. Second, Crime Stoppers partners with all forms of media in the Los Angeles area to educate the community on how to report crimes anonymously. Law enforcement is the last part of the triangle; they follow the advice of

community members. West Hollywood Sheriffs Station monitors the city of West Hollywood and the unincorporated communities of Franklin Canyon, Universal City (which includes Universal Theme Park, Studios, and Citywalk), and the Federal Enclave in West Los Angeles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehotimes.com/video-catches-thief-breaking-into-car-in-west-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos