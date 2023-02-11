Genshin Impact Developer Says He “Deeply Regrets the Evil” After Voice Actor Was Accused of Sexual Abuse





MiHoYo, the developer responsible for the anime-style action role-playing game (RPG)Genshin Impactreleased a statement after one of its voice actors was accused of sexual abuse. READ MORE: Genshin Impact review: It does more than just roll in the footsteps of Breath Of The Wild English voice actor Elliot Gindi, who voices the character Tighnari, has been accused of grooming underage fans by his Twitch and Discord server moderators, who posted chat logs on Twitter. In a 21-page Google Doc, one of the moderators highlighted screenshots showing victims coming forward after Gindi requested inappropriate photos, videos and other sexual content and made transphobic remarks towards individuals. Gindi has since admitted the screenshots are real and as an apology jobwrote: “Yes, I threatened to kill myself if it came out. I didn’t think about the seriousness of it. I’m sorry.” He also added: ‘What is not true: that I knowingly did something with someone underage that I did not respect someone’s pronoun changes. I didn’t “expect” someone 15 to be 18. I categorically rejected it. Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo said in a statement to GamesRadar+: “We deeply regret the harm and damage caused to our fans, players, community and anyone affected. Our internal teams and external partners, including our voiceover studio, have worked together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted. up-to-date with developments.” Since the accusations, a number of other in-game voice actors have come forward in support of the victims, including Aether voice actor Zach Aguilar. Aguilar said he was “disappointed and angry” and that he “deleted the stream with Elliot and will not associate with him again. I refuse to give someone like that a platform in any way whatever. Using your power in this way over fans is disgusting and shameful. My heart goes out to the victims of this situation. RevisionGenshin Impact,NMEsaid: As a recently released free game, it is currently difficult to discern howGenshin ImpactMonetization will impact your wallet. But right from its first chapter, you’ve got a fantastic open-world adventure that’s bigger and more rewarding than most full-price games. With its charming cast of characters, delightfully inspired combat, and more content updates coming on a regular basis, there’s no reason you shouldn’t return to the wonderful world of Teyvat.

