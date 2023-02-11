Q’orianka Kilcher cleared of workers’ compensation fraud





Actress Q’orianka Kilcher has been cleared of allegations that she illegally collected $96,838 in workers’ compensation. Kilcher, who appeared on “Yellowstone” and starred in Terrence Malick’s film “The New World,” was charged last spring with two counts of insurance fraud. Kilcher was injured while filming “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” in 2018. The California Department of Insurance later alleged that she worked on “Yellowstone” at a time when she claimed her injury prevented him from working. But a Los Angeles judge dismissed the charges on Friday after prosecutors announced they could not proceed with the case. “After the charges were filed, the Workers’ Compensation adjuster retroactively changed his finding regarding his ability to work,” a DA spokesperson said in a statement. “We have therefore determined that Ms Kilcher did not commit insurance fraud and advised the court that we were unable to prosecute.” Kilcher was represented by Camille Vasquez and Stephen Cook of Brown Rudnick LLP. They said they have worked for the past six months to investigate the case and present the facts. In a statement, they said they were glad the prosecutor decided to drop the charges. “The decision is a real victory, and while we are pleased that Ms. Kilcher’s innocence has been confirmed, the truth is that the California Department of Insurance should never have brought this case, and Ms. Kilcher should never have never had to be subjected to this ordeal,” the lawyers said. “Having been cleared, Ms Kilcher is delighted to move forward and devote her attention to her burgeoning career.” Kilcher also aims to use his experience “to shed light on the experiences of other workers who have been injured on the job,” his representatives said in a statement. “Today I am beyond grateful that my case has been dismissed – tomorrow my journey begins to help raise awareness and demand more transparency for workers’ rights within the workers’ compensation system,” Kilcher said. “I would like to thank my attorneys, Camille Vasquez and Steve Cook, for their unwavering belief in my innocence – without their advocacy, we would not be here today. Finally, I would like to thank my family, friends, fans and my industry colleagues whose support has kept me going. I look forward to bringing this experience to light and continuing to do the work I love.

