Black Hollywood executives on production to power in 2023 Annenberg Media

The powers behind some of the most impactful black television and film programs in recent history graced the Annenberg Forum on February 1 for the SOUL 2023: Producing to Power in the 21st century panel.

The panel included Melissa Haizlip (Mr. Soul!), Mara Brock Akil (Girlfriends, Black Lightning), Tendo Nagenda (The Harder They Fall, A Wrinkle In Time) and Marthas Vineyard African-American Festival co-founder Stephanie Tarvares-Rancé. Annenberg Professor Miki Turner moderated the discussion.

Panelists discussed the impact of SOUL!, a variety/talk show created and hosted by Ellis Haizlip that ran from 1968 to 1973, and the 2018 Peabody Award-winning documentary, Mr. SOUL!, which was created, written and produced by Melissa Haizlip. . The programs highlighted the way forward into today’s thriving black entertainment landscape.

Asked about her uncles’ understanding of black art production, Melissa Haizlips’ response was immediate.

He understood the power of the word and the power of black history, Haizlip said. This idea that we are more than our trauma; we have always been excellent. Black Excellence isn’t just a hashtag; it’s a reality and we don’t have to wait for others to value our culture and our stories. [With SOUL!]he was saying it’s who we are and giving it back to people and creating visibility, which is really the most important thing.

He understood that [Black culture was art], added Nagenda. There is no otherness to that; it is the legitimacy of your own experience as seen by yourself. He kind of gave us that with SOUL!, which in 1968 was revolutionary, daring [and] bold for him.

I like the fact that he always showed the best of black people. Tavares-Rance said, before explaining how Haizlips’ work reflected a need for more black storytelling and how that need shapes the content shown at the Marthas Vineyard African American Film Festival. He showed black love, black art.

[In 2023], there has been a lot of progress in ensuring our value is reflected in the media and spaces we deserve; not because we were special, but because we are human and part of this existence in the country and in the world. said Brock Akil.

According to Nagenda, a key part of getting your stories told is staying fresh. Were in a very competitive business overall, but in terms of wanting to tell stories [it] is just a continuous evolution and a commitment to move forward. It’s great what you did yesterday, but it’s nowhere near as good as what you’ll do tomorrow.

Throughout the event, panelists highlighted the importance of championing the creators who bring these stories to life when securing support for projects.

While making The Harder They Fall, Nagenda tried his luck with debut writer-director Jeymes Samuel. I was like, This guy should get the budget he needs to make the movie properly even though he’s never made a movie before Netflix, which is a microcosm of the industry in general, wouldn’t quite understand do that.

The streaming giant bristled at the idea of ​​casting a then-unknown Jonathan Majors in the lead role and suggested a better-known alternative. So it was like, Well, do it for a little less if you can get Michael B. Jordan. Michael doesn’t make the movie and also, we can’t get everyone to star in a movie about black people from Black Panther.

Nagenda, who at the time was vice president of original film at Netflix, finally had to take a stand. I [ended up] I’m just saying, I’ll put my work on the line, you know what I mean? If I’m wrong, you can get rid of me.

In many cases, black women specifically act as the support that authorizes these sacrifices often at their own expense.

Haizlip and Brock Akil during the panel. (Photo by Tomoki Dog)

Were usually the first to understand the vision. We are visionaries. But because we’re in this country, we often have to be entry-level to make the move, Brock Akil said. Some black women, unfortunately, are the ones that were there in the beginning and they build the value and the need and then it just goes on and [they get] left behind.

Creating in the digital age has presented a new hurdle for creatives: data-driven storytelling.

The data is retrospective, so it can tell you what was successful but it cannot tell you what will be successful, Nagenda said. There are so many trails to be traced that if you’re just following the data and reiterating on things done before and maybe improving and entertaining them, it’s not necessarily galvanizing. It’s convenient for me to say this as a producer, but sometimes the thing the data tells me not to do might be the way to go, right? You know, no one was telling Jim Cameron to make a blues movie for $400 million in 2009.

One of the things white men in our industry can do is they can try the new thing. They can try to test what the data can’t measure, Brock Akil added. The only thing that can go against the data is your persistence and passion to say it. Sometimes that means putting a story on the shelf.

The rebuttal of the data, according to Brock Akil, is simple: Generate excitement.

It’s hard because, where’s the new metric that everyone who can wrestle with data is excited about, you know? The only thing it is is people and passion; the thing you see on the street, you see a line? Everyone spins, what is it? You have to create that, said Brock Akil.

For audiences looking to create a buzz about upcoming projects, these panelists have quite a few.

Brock Akil is currently producing a reimagining of Judy Blumes’ controversial 1975 novel Forever for Black Teens, while Nagenda is set to co-produce Book of Clarence, which will be released later this year. The film will star Lakeith Stanfield, Benedict Cumberbatch and Omar Sy. Jeymes Samuel will direct.

Additionally, the Tarvares-Rances African-American Film Festival will return to Marthas Vineyard from August 4-12.

Haizlip is juggling several upcoming projects, including a four-part Steph Curry series, a four-part Netflix miniseries about women in hip-hop, a collaboration with LeBron James that aims to change the way we think about repairs and finally, Mr. Soul, the Broadway musical.