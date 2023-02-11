Former Massage Envy employee appears in Broward Court on sexual assault charges

HOLLYWOOD, Florida. A former massage therapist at a Massage Envy facility in Hollywood was extradited to Broward County on Thursday after a previous client presented herself to police, claiming she was sexually assaulted by him during a visit.

According to the suspects’ arrest report, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on January 22, 2021 and was later reported to the police. The arrest report was filed on May 13, 2022.

A public defender who spoke at Friday’s bond court hearing said Danis Delgado, 47, moved to Texas last year.

According to his arrest report, the victim told Hollywood police that she removed her clothes, except for her underwear, before the massage and then was covered with a sheet and towels.

She said the massage felt normal for the first 30-45 minutes, but then said it got weird when Delgado asked if he could massage her inner thigh.

According to the police report, the victim consented, but Delgado kept moving closer to her vagina, then slipped his hand under her underwear and began rubbing her clitoris.

The victim told police she felt frozen and when Delgado allegedly asked her if she liked it, she told him she had a boyfriend.

The victim claimed that Delgado then started looking at her vagina under the sheet and made a comment about it before touching her again.

The victim told Danis she was fine and wanted to leave, according to the arrest report.

According to the report, the victim briefly stopped at the front desk to inquire about the number of points she had earned on her account, then left without mentioning the alleged assault.

Police said she told them she had not mentioned it to staff members because she felt uncomfortable, but then decided to report the alleged incident to the police department after talking about it with a friend and her boyfriend.

Police said they also contacted the Department of Health.

According to the arrest report, Delgado denied the woman’s claims and said she even left him a $10 tip on the table. The victim told the police that she did not leave a tip.

Police say the victim said she showered after returning home because she felt disgusted, and a sexual assault kit showed an insufficient amount of male DNA found in a vaginal swab. However, police say a DNA swab taken from her underwear and a DNA swab taken from Delgado provided moderate support that Delgado touched her vagina.

Delgado was later arrested for sexual assault and sexual misconduct in the practice of massage therapy.

He appeared in bond court on Friday morning, where a judge ordered he be held in lieu of $26,000 bond. He was also ordered not to provide any professional massage in any state.

Massage Envy is committed to promoting a safe environment for members, guests and service providers at each of more than 1,100 franchised locations nationwide, a Massage Envy spokesperson said in a statement Friday. We urge anyone who experiences anything other than a safe, quality massage to report it immediately to the franchised establishment so that it can be investigated.

We cannot comment on allegations or pending litigation involving an independently owned and operated franchise facility. For more information, please visit the Commitment to Security section of our website at https://www.massageenvy.com/about-us/health–and-safety/commitment-to-safety.