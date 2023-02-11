Entertainment
Former Massage Envy employee appears in Broward Court on sexual assault charges
HOLLYWOOD, Florida. A former massage therapist at a Massage Envy facility in Hollywood was extradited to Broward County on Thursday after a previous client presented herself to police, claiming she was sexually assaulted by him during a visit.
According to the suspects’ arrest report, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on January 22, 2021 and was later reported to the police. The arrest report was filed on May 13, 2022.
A public defender who spoke at Friday’s bond court hearing said Danis Delgado, 47, moved to Texas last year.
According to his arrest report, the victim told Hollywood police that she removed her clothes, except for her underwear, before the massage and then was covered with a sheet and towels.
She said the massage felt normal for the first 30-45 minutes, but then said it got weird when Delgado asked if he could massage her inner thigh.
According to the police report, the victim consented, but Delgado kept moving closer to her vagina, then slipped his hand under her underwear and began rubbing her clitoris.
The victim told police she felt frozen and when Delgado allegedly asked her if she liked it, she told him she had a boyfriend.
The victim claimed that Delgado then started looking at her vagina under the sheet and made a comment about it before touching her again.
The victim told Danis she was fine and wanted to leave, according to the arrest report.
According to the report, the victim briefly stopped at the front desk to inquire about the number of points she had earned on her account, then left without mentioning the alleged assault.
Police said she told them she had not mentioned it to staff members because she felt uncomfortable, but then decided to report the alleged incident to the police department after talking about it with a friend and her boyfriend.
Police said they also contacted the Department of Health.
According to the arrest report, Delgado denied the woman’s claims and said she even left him a $10 tip on the table. The victim told the police that she did not leave a tip.
Police say the victim said she showered after returning home because she felt disgusted, and a sexual assault kit showed an insufficient amount of male DNA found in a vaginal swab. However, police say a DNA swab taken from her underwear and a DNA swab taken from Delgado provided moderate support that Delgado touched her vagina.
Delgado was later arrested for sexual assault and sexual misconduct in the practice of massage therapy.
He appeared in bond court on Friday morning, where a judge ordered he be held in lieu of $26,000 bond. He was also ordered not to provide any professional massage in any state.
Massage Envy is committed to promoting a safe environment for members, guests and service providers at each of more than 1,100 franchised locations nationwide, a Massage Envy spokesperson said in a statement Friday. We urge anyone who experiences anything other than a safe, quality massage to report it immediately to the franchised establishment so that it can be investigated.
We cannot comment on allegations or pending litigation involving an independently owned and operated franchise facility. For more information, please visit the Commitment to Security section of our website at https://www.massageenvy.com/about-us/health–and-safety/commitment-to-safety.
Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.local10.com/news/local/2023/02/10/former-massage-envy-employee-appears-in-broward-court-over-sexual-battery-claims/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Massage Envy employee appears in Broward Court on sexual assault charges
- Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll tops 22,000, Erdogan admits response wasn’t ‘quick enough’
- Hollywood woman arrested after emaciated dog found without food or water for seven days
- The French Table Tennis Federation and Eleven France agree
- Black Hollywood executives on production to power in 2023 Annenberg Media
- Donald Trump offers DNA in rape case: lawyer
- The panel of experts debates what the ‘high-altitude object’ could be in Alaska
- Robert De Niro is the greatest actor of all time
- Hockey team doesn’t show up so fans skate on ice with visiting players | Unconventional news
- Turkey and Syria earthquake – the latest: Syria allows aid into rebel-held areas; An elderly woman was rescued after four days from the rubble | world News
- Mohanlal star Drishyam will soon be remade in Hollywood
- Exclusive: To tap US government billions, Tesla must unlock EV chargers