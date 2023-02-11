Roseanne Barr blasts Hollywood saying she ‘lost everything’ after monkey tweet





Roseanne Barr has spoken of losing “everything” after posting a tweet that saw her show cancelled. However, just two months later, it was abruptly deleted after the 70-year-old posted a racist tweet about former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett in which she compared Jarrett to a monkey. Barr said she thought Jarrett was white, but ABC canceled the show, calling the tweet “abhorrent, disgusting and inconsistent with our values.” Now the actor, writer and comedian is fighting back. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, she said: “They haven’t done it to anyone else in Hollywood, although they’re still adding Dave Chappelle and Louis CK “Well, Louis CK lost everything, but he committed a real [offense]. And Dave Chappelle was protected by Netflix. Roseanne made a brief comeback in 2018. Credit: LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo “I’m the only person who lost everything, whose life’s work was stolen, stolen by people who I thought loved me. “And there was a silence. Nobody in Hollywood really defended me publicly, except for [fellow comedian] Mo’nique, who is a brave, close and dear friend.” When asked if it had a devastating impact on her life, she replied: “It was. I would die many times over. “I guess you would call it the dark night of the soul. I felt like the devil himself was coming against me to try to tear me apart, to punish me for believing in God.” She continued, “And they denied me the right to apologise. Oh my God, they hated me so much. I never knew they hated me like that. “They hate me because I have talent, because I have an opinion. “Even if Roseane became their #1 show, they’d rather not have a #1 show.” Barr has now returned to her roots doing stand-up and has come out on the other side. She claimed no one else had been treated like her. Credit: Richard Levine / Alamy Stock Photo On whether she feels betrayed by her former sitcom colleagues, she replied, “I can’t know what they think or feel. I don’t know why they did what they did. I don’t I’m not like them. I realized that. “I can’t believe what they did, with all the pain I went through to bring the show back. And it didn’t deter them from murdering my character either. “They laugh at my contribution to television and to the show itself. But I forgive everyone. “I started to think that God pulled me out of there to save me. And once I started thinking that way, I was, like, a lot better off.” She added: “I survived. I got out the other side, finally. But it was a burning witch. And it was terrifying.”

