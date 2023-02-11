Charlie Sheen’s Hollywood publicist was 64 – Deadline





Jeffrey Ballard, the veteran Hollywood publicist who founded Jeff Ballard Public Relations and represented many of the industry’s top talents, has died after a five-year battle with cancer. He was 64 years old. His death on January 30 at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center was confirmed by Brad Bessey, spokesman for Project Angel Food, an organization supported by Ballard throughout his life. Over a career spanning four decades, he would portray Charlie Sheen (in both of Sheen’s Oscar campaigns for Section And Wall Street), Johnny Depp, Rob Lowe, Zac Efron, Martin Sheen, Paula Abdul, Matthew Perry, Cuba Gooding Jr., Jared Leto, Betty Buckley, Cary Elwes, Rob Gronkowski, Kristy McNichol, Christopher Atkins, Willie Aames and many more . In a statement to Deadline, Sheen said: “As a 37-year-old publicist, it’s no secret that he had his work cut out for him. He took on every challenge with class and patience. As a my dear friend of 40 years he was equally loyal and generous all the way Bon voyage JB we miss you so much now and forever. Ballard began his career as a teenager when, as a high school journalism student, he ‘crashed the set’ of the television classic Eight is enough signing his first two clients on the spot – Adam Rich and Dick Van Patten. Ballard remained involved with the company he founded until his death, working with two dozen active clients. Once dubbed “Boy Publicist to the Stars” by veteran LA journalist Steve Edwards, Ballard opened Jeff Ballard PR in 1982 shortly after graduating from high school. He would later say that among his fondest memories were the many hours spent in the White House with Nancy Reagan, who was actively involved in defining the “Just Say No” anti-drug initiative of the 1980s. Actor Lori Loughlin, a longtime friend of Ballard’s who visited him often during his final days in hospital, said: ‘Jeff was a great friend and could always cheer you up with his sense of the wicked humor, which he maintained even in his darkest hours. . Jeff was grateful for his blessed life, the many friends he made along the way, and the opportunities he was given. I miss him a lot. Paula Abdul wrote on Instagram: “There are no words to describe the very special friendship Jeff and I have had over the past 4 decades. We were teenagers when we met and forged a mutual admiration as people and professionals that spanned from my Laker Girls days to the present day. We worked together, played together and knew we were always there for each other. The word love barely describes my feelings for Jeff and the compassion I had for all he went through, but I truly loved him so much. He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. His long suffering is now over, and my prayer is May he rest in peace for eternity.

