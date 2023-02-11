Prithviraj Sukumaran attends the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani with his wife. Bollywood

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya attended the grand wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer. The Malayalam film actor, who has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, posed with filmmaker Karan Johar in a photo from the wedding festivities. Recently, Malayalam veteran actor Mohanlal was also spotted in Jaisalmer. On Wednesday, Mohanlal was at the airport, when he said he was “not invited because the paparazzi asked him about Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding.” Read also : Juhi Chawla shares photos of her outfit from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding, posts preview of Suryagarh Palace

Now a photo of Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife smiling and posing with Karan Johar at the wedding is widely shared on social media. While Prithviraj wore a white shervani, his wife Supriya was dressed in an orange lehenga for a wedding ceremony hosted by Sidharth and Kiara. Filmmaker Karan Johar wore an ethnic black and gold look for the festivities.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. They were joined by celebrities such as Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla and Manish Malhotra among others. Kiaras co-star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were also supposed to attend the wedding, but the latter apologized to the bride as she wished the newlyweds after the wedding couldn’t. She commented on Kiaras’ wedding photos on Instagram, Congratulations. It’s so beautiful. Sorry, we couldn’t be there. Lots of love to you both. Kiara and Ram are working on their second film together, tentatively titled RC 15.

Malayalam actor Mohanlal was also spotted in Jaisalmer on Wednesday, and was asked by paparazzi at the airport if he attended Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding. I do not know. I’m not invited, the actor had said. Later, Mohanlal shared a photo on Instagram of himself with Karan Johar. The photo was taken inside a private plane, and while sharing it, Mohanlal wrote in his caption, Time well spent with Karan Johar.

Kiara and Sidharth will hold a wedding reception in Delhi on Thursday. The couple are reportedly hosting another reception for their Bollywood friends on February 12.