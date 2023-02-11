Entertainment
Prithviraj Sukumaran attends the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani with his wife. Bollywood
Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya attended the grand wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer. The Malayalam film actor, who has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, posed with filmmaker Karan Johar in a photo from the wedding festivities. Recently, Malayalam veteran actor Mohanlal was also spotted in Jaisalmer. On Wednesday, Mohanlal was at the airport, when he said he was “not invited because the paparazzi asked him about Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding.” Read also : Juhi Chawla shares photos of her outfit from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding, posts preview of Suryagarh Palace
Now a photo of Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife smiling and posing with Karan Johar at the wedding is widely shared on social media. While Prithviraj wore a white shervani, his wife Supriya was dressed in an orange lehenga for a wedding ceremony hosted by Sidharth and Kiara. Filmmaker Karan Johar wore an ethnic black and gold look for the festivities.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. They were joined by celebrities such as Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla and Manish Malhotra among others. Kiaras co-star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were also supposed to attend the wedding, but the latter apologized to the bride as she wished the newlyweds after the wedding couldn’t. She commented on Kiaras’ wedding photos on Instagram, Congratulations. It’s so beautiful. Sorry, we couldn’t be there. Lots of love to you both. Kiara and Ram are working on their second film together, tentatively titled RC 15.
Malayalam actor Mohanlal was also spotted in Jaisalmer on Wednesday, and was asked by paparazzi at the airport if he attended Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding. I do not know. I’m not invited, the actor had said. Later, Mohanlal shared a photo on Instagram of himself with Karan Johar. The photo was taken inside a private plane, and while sharing it, Mohanlal wrote in his caption, Time well spent with Karan Johar.
Kiara and Sidharth will hold a wedding reception in Delhi on Thursday. The couple are reportedly hosting another reception for their Bollywood friends on February 12.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/prithviraj-sukumaran-attends-sidharth-malhotra-kiara-advani-s-wedding-with-wife-101675921094754.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prithviraj Sukumaran attends the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani with his wife. Bollywood
- Boris Johnson puts the Conservatives’ obsession with tax cuts in the spotlight
- Jokowi asks traditional markets to improve management and compete with modern markets
- No. 23 Wrestling loses to No. 1 Penn State in front of sold-out crowds
- ‘Formula E is the Shehzada of racing’: Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan
- Save up to 50% on Patagonia, The North Face and more
- Unidentified object shot down over Alaska by US military, White House says | US Army
- The death toll exceeds 24,000; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces public fury
- IFC United organizes table tennis tournament in fire station – Star News Group
- Turkey resorts to mass burials after the devastating earthquake
- Pamela Anderson toned abs and butt in cutout dress IG Pic
- Cambodia’s Hun Sen receives pledges of support during visit to Beijing