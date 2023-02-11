Entertainment
Kiara Advani’s brother sings at sangeet ceremony, she reacts. Watch | Bollywood
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a sangeet party at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan before getting married. Although they have yet to share any glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities, it was Kiara’s brother, Mishaal Advani, who posted a video from the sangeet party. He had a special performance for the couple. Also read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra keep the minimum at Delhi reception
In the video, Mishaal is seen performing a song. He wore a black outfit, designed by Manish Malhotra. The video also gave a glimpse of the decor. However, the bride and groom were not visible there.
Sharing the video, Mishaal tagged Kiara and her brother-in-law Sidharth Malhotra. He wrote in the caption, Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar. Reacting to this, Kiara sent her love in the comments section and dropped emojis in response. Following him, the actor’s friend Anissa Malhotra Jain added: You just killed him. Also share clips of sidkiara, a fan asked.
Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding was a highly guarded private matter, which took place on Tuesday. Only their family members and close friends attended. Celebrities such as Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Tanya Ghavri and Juhi Chawla were seen attending the wedding.
Earlier today, Karan posted inside photos from the wedding with friends and wrote, Hum Saath Saath hai.#sidkiarakishaadi.” It was such a warm and intimate shaadi. And it was the most fun to dress up for the simple do yaars ki shaadi!Blessings to Sid and Kiara and so much love to the maverick and wonderful magician @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld not only for going the extra mile for the bride and groom but also for me giving away the most beautiful ensembles to celebrate the couple in love!!!!I love you,” he added to another post where he took fans inside his various looks for the long-awaited wedding.
After the wedding, Kiara and Sidharth reached Delhi to hold a wedding reception for their relatives and friends. Some never-before-seen photos of them in casual looks have also surfaced online. They will hold a second wedding reception on February 12 at the St. Regis Hotel in Mumbai. Their industry colleagues will be present at the event.
