‘RRR’: Steven Spielberg praises Bollywood success “I could not believe my eyes.” Image via Variance Films and Sarigama Cinemas



When two legends come together to have a chat, the only thing you can do is sit back and watch. This week, Reliance Entertainment decided to reunite via video call. Oscar winner Steven Spielberg and nominated for the first time at the Oscars SS Rajamouliwho managed to make his musical action blockbuster RRR break out of Bollywood and become an international hit. The duo came together in an interview-like setting, in which Rajamouli asked about The FabelmansSpielberg’s acclaimed film which is about to premiere in India.

However, as soon as the conversation started, Spielberg praised RRR and revealed that, like most of us, he is obsessed with Telugu language film. Not that the movie needs validation at this point, but having the blessing of a living legend is a hell of a milestone and another testament to how RRR managed to break out of its Bollywood bubble. And the American director did not mince his words when addressing Rajamouli: COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY “I have to tell you that I think your film was exceptional. […] I saw it last week and it was just amazing. I couldn’t believe my eyes. For me, it was like a feast for the eyes. I thought Rama’s performance [Rao Jr.] and ram [Charan Teja] and Alia [Bhatt] and the whole cast was just… […] A beautiful visual style. I just thought it was amazing to watch and experience, so congratulations on ‘RRR’ […] You can’t make a movie like this without having everyone in a collaboration, where everyone feels like they’re bringing their best. Picture via Pen Studio Picture via Pen Studio<\/p>

RRR Shine – Except in the main categories of the Oscars In case you missed it, RRR is a three-hour epic that became the most expensive Indian film ever made – it cost around $70 million. It has top-notch special effects that rival Hollywood blockbusters, an ambitious overarching storyline to every beat, and, of course, song and dance. Director Rajamouli also co-wrote the screenplay with Vijayendra Prasad And Sai Madhav Burra. RRR made history by managing to gross over $170 million worldwide, then did it again when nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars – but failed to get a nomination for Best International Feature, which left many fans confused. The good news is that the story will continue, as Rajamouli revealed in December that he and his team were “working hard” on a story for a planned sequel that promises to be just as ambitious and compelling as the original. This is probably going to take a while, as this is the type of production that takes several months to go from page to screen. You can watch Rajamouli-Spielberg’s interview below:

