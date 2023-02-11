Blockbusters from Tollywood to Bollywood – EasternEye

Ahead of Shehzada Remake Release, 20 Best Hindi Adaptations of All-Time Classic Telugu Movies

THIS MONTH big Bollywood release Shehzada is a telugu language blockbuster remake of 2020 Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Kartik Aaryan stars in the story of a constantly rejected son who discovers he was switched at birth and belongs to a wealthy family, which leads him on an action-packed journey.

This is the latest Hindi adaptation of a Tollywood film across the decades. eastern eye decided to use this as reason enough to feature 20 great Bollywood adaptations of a Telugu movie, listed in chronological order.

Insaniyat (1955): The remake of Palletoori Pilla (1950) is best known for being the only film to bring together all-time great actors Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand on the big screen. The hit blockbuster about a soldier who becomes a rebel, had plenty of memorable moments and a winning soundtrack composed by legendary musician C Ramchandra.

Miss Mary (1957): movies in telugu Missamma (1955) was remade in Tamil (Missiamma) the same year then in Hindi as Miss Mary in 1957. All three versions of the comedy were directed by LV Prasad. The hit Bollywood version was particularly memorable as it was one of the few comedies starring tragedy queen Meena Kumari. She downplays his lucky wife, who pretends to be an unemployed teacher’s wife, so he can get a job.

Gharana (1961): The powerful drama starring Raaj Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, and Asha Parekh was a huge hit upon its release. The remake of Shanti Nivasam (1960) explored the dynamics of a family and resisted the tendency to have the perfect mother, making her a tyrannical troublemaker. This would influence the complex family dramas that followed.

Sasural (1961): Director T Prakash Rao achieved great success with his Telugu drama Illarikam (1959). He successfully remade it in Hindi with Rajendra Kumar and B Saroja Devi in ​​the lead roles. The story of a man who agrees to get married and move in with his in-laws in connection with the public. A standout moment included a classic love song Teri pyari pyari soorat ko.

Milano (1967): Filmmaker Ace Adurthi Subba Rao has achieved great success with his romantic drama Mooga Manasulu (1963) and also made the Hindi remake. Sunil Dutt and Nutan played a honeymoon couple, who discover their past life connection and how it led to tragedy. One of the greatest reincarnation movies ever made in Bollywood would win multiple awards and had a stunning soundtrack that included the all-time song Seizures The moon.

Blush (1967): When James Bond inspired Gudachari (1966) was released, it was noted as perhaps the first true spy film in Telugu cinema. It was successfully redone a year later as religious duty starring Jeetendra in the lead role and became the third highest grossing of 1967. Although it revolves heavily around a secret agent, the film is best known for Bollywood’s biggest birthday song. Baar Baar Din Ye Aayewhich remains popular today.

Ram Aur Shyam (1967): Arguably the greatest double role ever in Bollywood was a Telugu comedy remake Ramudu Bheemudu (1964) and had the same director (Tapi Chanakya). Drama actor Dilip Kumar brilliantly showed his funny side in the story of identical twins, separated at birth, who grow up in very different circumstances and with contrasting personalities.

Jeene Ki Raah (1969): The entertaining remake of Bratuku Teruvu (1953) had an award-winning soundtrack that included a timeless classic Aane se uske aaye bahar. Jeetendra, Tanuja, and Sanjeev Kumar headlined the story of an impoverished man who begins to live a double life and gradually finds everything spiraling out of control.

Khilona (1970): Legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar delivered a star-studded turn in this all-time classic about a mentally ill man who has a strained relationship with a kind-hearted prostitute brought in to care for him. The remake of Punarjanma (1963) would win a Filmfare Best Picture award and earn Mumtaz the Best Actress award. Moreover, it was redone the same year in Tamil as Engirundho Vandhal.

Chhoti Bahu (1971): In 1956 KB Tilak made a Telugu film Muddu Biddabased on a Bengali novel Bindur Chhele, written by renowned author Devdas Saratchandra Chatterjee. He then did it again successfully 15 years later in Bollywood with superstars Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in the lead roles. The beautifully made film about a troubled woman’s bond with a young child has been embraced by audiences.

For The Watcher (1979): Although this musical drama is best known for the classic song Dafli Wale Dafli Baja, it was so much more than that. Writer/director K Viswanath has remade his film Siri Siri Mouvva (1976) and recast Jaya Prada in the same role, which would become his Hindi debut. She starred alongside Rishi Kapoor as a mute dancer trying to fulfill her dream. The film would become a huge hit and turn Jaya Prada into a bankable Bollywood star.

Himmatwala (1983): The remake of Ooruki Monagadu (1981) became a huge blockbuster and is best known for turning Sridevi into a superstar. The cult classic action drama about a man who returns to his village and confronts dark forces saw its star opposite Jeetendra. The movies’ many memorable moments included an iconic dance number Naino Mein Sapna, which became a rage. (There was also a Bollywood remake in 2013, but it was terrible and you should never talk about it).

Judge Chaudhury (1983): Jeetendra and Sridevi quickly followed Himmatwala with another Bollywood remake of a Telugu film. This adaptation of the hit blockbuster Judge Chowdary (1982) saw Jeetendra take on a powerful dual role as Chief Justice on a collision course with villains and a doppelganger. It had original film writer-director K Raghavendra Rao at the helm.

Eeshwar (1989): Nationally Award-Winning Drama Swati Mutyam (1986) was India’s official entry for the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language category. Anil Kapoor assumed the original role played by Kamal Haasan in the Hindi remake. He played the main role in this beautiful story of a simple, kind-hearted villager with a weak intellect, who helps a young widow. The remake received a Filmfare Award for Best Story.

Saajan Chale Sasural (1996): The undisputed king of comedy in the 1990s was Govinda and he had some of his biggest hits with director David Dhawan, including this blockbuster movie. The Bollywood adaptation of Allari Mogoudu (1992) sees him playing a nave villager, who inadvertently finds himself married to two women and has to separate them.

Judwaa (1997): The remake of the hit Telugu Hi brother (1994) had Salman Khan in a dual role. It portrayed identical twins, who are separated and grow up to lead decidedly different lives. Comedy of Errors Movie Will Later Inspire 2017 Reboot Judwaa 2 with Varun Dhawan playing the twins, which, like the original, was also directed by David Dhawan.

Judai (1997): The rule-breaking romantic comedy-drama saw Sridevi brilliantly playing a greedy woman, who literally sells her husband (Anil Kapoor) to a wealthy woman (Urmila Matondkar) wanting to marry him. The hit Hindi film was one of many successful remakes of the National Award-winning Telugu original, Subhalagnam (1994). This would be one of Sridevis’ last roles before she went on a long hiatus.

Wanted (2009): Salman Khan headlined the action artist, who began his string of hugely successful Eid blockbusters. The remake of Pokiri (2006) see him playing a violent man caught in the crossfire of gang warfare and corruption. The escape artist would influence several Bollywood films over the next few years, including remakes.

Simba (2018): It may have been mixed with the detective universe launched by the Bollywood hit Singham (2011), but this action drama was a remake of the Telugu hit Character (2015). Ranveer Singh starred in the hit hit, which revolves around a corrupt cop, who takes a more positive course after tragedy.

Kabir Singh (2019): The romantic drama headlined by Shahid Kapoor in the title role became a huge hit and even inspired a hit TV series. The remake of the hit romantic drama Arjun Reddy (2017) revolves around an alcoholic surgeon with anger management issues who goes down a path of self-destruction after losing the woman he loves.

