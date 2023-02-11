Check out the massive new cast of Bollywood stars

After bidding a tearful farewell to Avengers: Endgame, fans were eager to hear how Marvel planned to continue the legacy. Phase 4 came after a lot of teasing and audiences were introduced to new characters and storylines. People were impressed, but Marvel had more surprises in its prize pool. In 2021, Marvel launched an exclusive podcast, kicking the game up a notch. Title Marvel’s Wastelandthe podcast is an interconnected series of six audio stories.

Now, two years later, Hindi-speaking audiences can finally listen to this podcast series in their own language. Audible, the popular audio storytelling platform will soon launch Audible Original Hindi podcast series Marvel’s Wasteland. Starting with Marvel’s Wasteland: Star-Lord, the podcast series will premiere on Audible in 2023 and 2024.

What makes it more exciting is the voice cast that has been incorporated for the podcast. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharad Kelkar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Vrajesh Hirjee, Masaba Gupta, Mithila Palkar, Prajakta Koli, Yashaswini Dayama will be part of this six series audio drama. Here’s everything you need to know.

Marvel’s Wasteland: Plot, cast, release date and more

The series podcasts are set in the future in the Old Man Logan universe. World Super Villains – Doctor Doom, Red Skull and Baron Zemo established a new world order after killing almost all super heroes. Wolverine, Hawkeye, and Black Widow have managed to survive and are largely in hiding. Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon return to earth on a mission for The Collector and assemble the superheroes for the same.

How does the podcast progress in the story?

The podcast is split into a series of six seasons. The first series is Star-Lord, followed by Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, Doom and finally Marvel’s Wasteland. Each series will have 10 episodes. Each podcast series will explain how former superheroes live life after Avengers: Endgame. The stories will be interconnected, with everyone coming together in the final series. Wolverine, Black Widow, Star-Lord and Hawkeye will team up to stop Valeria Richards.

When are marvel’s wasteland expected podcasts?

The first part of the series, Marvel’s Wasteland: Star-Lord, will be released on June 28, 2023.

Which actor voices who?

For the first episode, the following cast will voice said characters. Let’s take a look:

Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill

Kareena Kapoor Khan as the Black Widow

Sharad Stump as Wolverine

Jaideep Alhawat as Hawkeye

Ashish Vidyarthi as Doom

Masaba Gupta as Lisa Cartwright

Prajakta Koli as Ash

Mithila Palkar as Sophia

Yashashwini Damaya as Valeria Richards

Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket

Sushant Divgikr as Cora

Anangsha Biswas as The Collector

Maninee De as Emma Frost and

Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter

Who can listen to the podcast?

The 10-episode scripted podcast will be available to all Audible India members at no additional cost. All episodes will be available on release day. Audible will release simultaneously Marvel’s Wasteland: Star-Lordand the series’ five additional seasons in four other languages ​​including French, German, Italian and Japanese.

Learn more about the English edition of Marvel’s Wasteland

The podcast series has been popular with audiences for its writing and voice acting. The series leads were Timothy Busfield as Star-Lord, Stephen Lang as Hawkeye, Susan Sarandon as Black Widow, Robert Patrick as Wolverine, and Dylan Baker as Doom. The final episode of the latest podcast series premiered on January 30, 2023.

Heroes and Featured Images: Courtesy of Ananya Swaroop

This story first appeared on lifestyle asia india