Shemaroo teams up with Polygon to unveil Bollywood NFT





Indian entertainment giant Shemaroo Entertainment is partnering with Polygon Labs to launch its NFT marketplace Virtasy.io exclusively on the Polygon network. Speak announcementthe marketplace will list NFTs of iconic Bollywood movies such as metaverse-ready images, music videos and 3D avatars upon launch. NFT holders will have the opportunity to bring their favorite Bollywood characters to the metaverse, participate in unforgettable cinematic adventures, and create collections of their own invaluable experiences via Virtasy.io. Users can also earn and receive rewards on Virtasy’s community platform, which encourages additional community activity. Shemaroo plans to offer users fast and cheap transactions while maintaining the strong security and decentralization of Ethereum using Polygon’s scaling infrastructure. To introduce Virtasy to the general public, Shemaroo has also partnered with comprehensive Web 3.0 infrastructure company Seracle. During an early access period, Virtasy.io will initially be available to the general public. Hiren Gada, CEO of Shemaroo Entertainment, said Anticipating the impact of Web 3.0 on the entertainment industry and to be ready for the future, Shemaroo has mapped out its roadmap in this space, and the launch of Virtasy is a major step in this field. direction. Polygon Labs remains committed to transforming the NFT space and making it easily accessible to India’s burgeoning entertainment and art sector. We are delighted to now be associated with Shemaroo, a name synonymous with Bollywood. Together, I’m confident we can connect NFTs to a loyal and enthusiastic audience,” added Kelly DiGregorio, Vice President and Global Head of Entertainment at Polygon Studios. Indian entertainment companies are actively exploring the opportunities of Web3 to harness the technology and expand their audience. Last year, Asia’s largest music and entertainment company, The T-Series Announced Entering The Metaverse through a collaboration with HEFTY Entertainment, a web 3 initiative of Hungama Studio. Read also : Bade Miyan Chote Miyan takes the lead in Bollywood’s metaverse scene

