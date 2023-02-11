Bollywood roundup: Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and many more…

– Advertisement –

Kajol has a hilarious answer for trolls asking how she became “righteous”

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol who is often accused of undergoing a skin bleaching procedure has responded to the trolls and it’s quite hilarious.

Kajol took to her Instagram Story, where she shared a photo of herself covering her entire face with a black mask and sunglasses.

She writes: “To all those who ask how I became so beautiful?

The actress added the hashtags #sunblocked #spfunbeatable.

On the Bollywood front, Kajol was last seen in the family animated film “Salaam Venky”. She will next be seen in an upcoming web series “The Good Wife,” an Indian adaptation of the American court drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and ended in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who returns to work as a lawyer after her husband’s scandal lands him in prison. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Horophile SRK: His wristwatch in new video is worth more than Rs 4.5 crore

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who basks in the success of his action spy thriller ‘Pathaan’, was recently featured in a video with Deepika Padukone and the internet is going gaga over his watch.

In the video, which Deepika shot before the ‘Pathaan’ media interaction, SRK can be seen doing the skincare routine with Deepika, but what caught the public’s attention was the watch. that SRK wears in the video.

Internet users point out that the watch comes from Audemars Piguet. It is their Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar watch which is worth a whopping Rs 4.98 crore.

SRK is known to be a horophile and his love for watches is unparalleled. Earlier during a show, SRK’s “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” co-star Anushka Sharma talked about SRK’s love for watches. She had mentioned that she would like to steal the superstar’s watch collection.

Shah Rukh Khan’s most prized possession remains his sea-facing home, Mannat. It is worth a whopping Rs 200 crore. He also has a luxurious house in Delhi. Shah Rukh also owns BMW 6 series, BMW 7 series, Audi and other cars.

Ranbir has a message for abandoned lovers in ‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’

Mumbai– Following the success of the first song “Tere Pyaar Mein” from Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film “Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar”, the makers of the film released an energetic dance number titled “Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai” on Friday. . .

The song, which has Ranbir Kapoor in a solo performance, gives him hope for all bachelors before Valentine’s Day.

“Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai” is dedicated to singles in love with a message to get rid of their blues. The song, which features Ranbir giving the ‘Badtameez Dil’ vibe, begins with a prominent trumpet section because the synthesized beats sway giving the track the perfect club vibe. It was shot in two distinct configurations of social gatherings: a nightclub and the other being an open terrace party.

The song was choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and reminds all abandoned lovers to fall in love again. Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi also appears in the song. The music for the song was composed by hit machine Pritam, with vocals by Arijit Singh and original lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

“Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar” is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Everything is set for a festive release in cinemas around the world on Holi, March 8, 2023.

I have always looked at love with great love: Tara Sutaria

Mumbai– Bollywood actress, Tara Sutaria has spoken about what self-love means to her and said she has always loved the idea of ​​love.

Tara has teamed up with female-focused dating app Bumble to launch a new “Before Everyone Was You” campaign ahead of Valentine’s Day to encourage self-love.

Asked what self-love means to her, Tara said: “I think self-love or loving yourself means so many different things to different people. For me and for a lot of us, I know this will resonate because we all went through a pretty tough time recently when Covid hit the world and I think self-love has taken on a new form and meaning for all of us.

“We’ve all learned to slow down and really understand each other, start to get along and therefore love each other. I’ve always loved the idea of ​​love – call it utopia, idealistic – and I’ve always looked at the love with a lot of love, but I never really looked at myself with that kind of love so it took me a lot to get to where I am today, which is learning to really and to really understand every part of myself – the good, the bad, the ugly – everything that comes with being human, I guess.

Speaking about the qualities she looks for in her future partner, Tara adds, “I don’t necessarily or intentionally look for qualities in a partner or someone I’m with, but I’ve realized over the years what’s important. in every relationship. in my life – my friendships, my family and all other relationships – life can be quite hectic and complicated at times, but what really helps, especially in bad times, is a really good sense of humor.

“And, I think, especially with the lifestyle I have, it’s very important to look at things with a pinch of salt and just enjoy the mundane, crazy days. That’s not always possible and it may sound a little idealistic, but i think i seek this quality more than others in all the relationships i have in my life.

Himansh Kohli and Shakti Mohan Clear Up Dating Rumors

Mumbai– Actors Himansh Kohli and Shakti Mohan, who recently sparked dating rumors after they were spotted in Mumbai for brunch, have now cleared the air. The two have collaborated on a romantic new track titled “Daayein Baayein,” which will be released soon as a gift for their fans this Valentine’s Day.

Commenting on the collaboration, Himansh said, “I’m thrilled to announce my next track with Shakti Mohan titled ‘Dayein Baayein’ which is a beautiful and heartfelt love story. This clip is a gift to my audience for this Valentine’s Day.

Shakti Mohan, on her collaboration with Himansh Kohli, said, “I am thrilled to bring such a delicious track to my fans during the season of love. We put our hearts and souls into this track and I hope the audience will give it their love and support as they have in the past.

The track was sung by Yaseer Desai with its music composed by Goldie Sohel who is also the song’s lyricist.

KJo has a ‘fan moment’ with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India

Mumbai– Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, whose film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will hit theaters in July this year, had a ‘fan moment’ when he met Malyalam superstar Mohanlal .

On Friday, the ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ director took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself with Mohanlal from a private jet. While KJo wore baggy clothes and looked funky, the senior superstar wears a green shirt paired with black jeans in the photo. The superstar completed her look with matching green shoes and a pair of sunglasses.

In the caption, KJo wrote a sweet note for his idol, “I had my biggest fan moment when I first met @mohanlal sir a few days ago. We were on a flight together to a family wedding and I was amazed until the end.

KJo further mentioned in his note that he considers Mohanlal to be one of the best actors in Indian cinema: “Having always believed that he was one of the BEST actors in Indian cinema, which made me the most smitten at home is his unwavering humility. Kind-hearted legend. It was an honor for me to meet you sir. (IANS)