Shahid Kapoor’s streaming debut Farzi comes after Bollywood has already invaded the OTT space; do movie stars still deserve accolades for making tv?

This week, Shahid Kapoor will make his big streaming debut with the Prime Video series Farzi. Created by hit duo The Family Man, Raj and DK, the crime comedy comes at a time when movie stars making TV is no longer something that would make their agents and managers quit in protest.

For a very long time, for a movie star, doing television (and then streaming) was considered an admission of defeat. Only actors whose careers had taken a nosedive would agree to make it into TV, but A-list stars wouldn’t even think of making the move. This perception was encouraged by repeated examples of television actors graduating from the movies further imprinting in the minds of audiences that one was more desirable than the other. Shah Rukh Khan is easily the biggest name to emerge from television. Of course, for its entire existence, television has been the more affordable alternative to movies, which means the industry invariably has less money to invest in projects and talent.

In India, as in Hollywood, there have been a few outliers – Naseeruddin Shah played Mirza Ghalib on television; Neena Gupta has completely transitioned into a television career after spending several years in the film industry; Shashi Kapoor made a guest appearance in an NBC adaptation of Gulliver’s Travels; Kabir Bedi became a star in Europe after appearing in the Italian mini-series Sandokan. But you will never hear of true blue stars like Govinda or Rishi Kapoor appearing on TV. And while the three Khans did TV shows, they made sure to stick to the reality/documentary area; there’s a difference between playing yourself on the small screen and playing a character. Just like there’s a difference between streaming a series and streaming a movie.

It has become increasingly common for Indian stars to do shows after the arrival of streaming platforms in the country. Vivek Oberoi had a starring role on Prime Video’s Inside Edge, but his career wasn’t quite what it used to be. Things really changed when Saif Ali Khan signed on to star in Netflix’s Sacred Games, and the show ended up becoming a bona fide hit.

This opened the door for Emraan Hashmi to do Bard of Blood, Bobby Deol to star in Aashram and Madhuri Dixit to direct The Fame Game. Madhuri is perhaps the most high-profile Indian film actress to headline streaming projects; last year, she also starred in Prime Video’s Maja Ma. Her male equivalent is likely Ajay Devgn, who helmed Hotstar’s remake of Luther, titled Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

Besides lower pay and poor optics, what kept movie actors away from TV in the past was probably also the long-time commitment. That’s why two pioneers should be credited for breaking these taboos more than anyone. In 2014, Amitabh Bachchan capitalized on the career turnaround Kaun Banega Crorepati had given him by signing on to star in Sony’s drama-thriller Yudh. But a year before that, Anil Kapoor became the first major Bollywood star to lead a TV show with his Hindi remake of American series 24.

The streaming industry has also produced its own stars, like Paatal Lok’s Jaideep Ahlawat, Netflix favorite Radhika Apte, and Mirzapur actor Pankaj Tripathi. Some, like Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, have become even bigger than they already were after starring in big streaming projects.

Hollywood had a similar trajectory. While there have always been outliers like Al Pacino and Meryl Streep, who both appeared in the HBO miniseries Angels in America before making big streaming debuts with Hunters and Big Little Lies, respectively, the television was considered inferior to movies. The equivalent of the Yudh/24 era there was when Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson starred in HBO’s True Detective, whose final seasons starred Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams and Mahershala Ali.

But there was no turning back after the arrival of streaming. Netflix’s very first show, House of Cards, became what it initially did because it featured an actual Oscar-winning star – Kevin Spacey – and was directed by the legendary David Fincher. Since then, everyone from George Clooney (Catch-22), Jude Law (The Young Pope), Kate Winslet (Mildred Pierce, Mare of Easttown), Julia Roberts (Homecoming, Gas lighting), Emma Stone (Maniac), John Travolta and Penelope Cruz (American Crime Story), Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway (WeCrashed), Harrison Ford (1923) and even Dwayne Johnson (Ballers) have dipped their toes into TV/streaming.

MCU stars such as Chris Evans (Defending Jacob), Chris Pratt (The Terminal List), Jeremy Renner (Mayor of Kingstown), Tom Holland (The Crowded Room) and Robert Downey Jr (The Sympathizer) are all making long-term plans. duration outside the deductible. That being said, Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, Scarlett Johansson, and Leonardo DiCaprio have stayed away from TV shows, even though they’ve made several streaming movies between them.

With Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra set to make their streaming debuts in the coming months, the lines between the film and television industries will blur even further.