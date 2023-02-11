Break with Bollywood Bala, wife of businesswoman, wins World Cup after 3 years





Strong points: The relationship between Kapil Dev and Sarikas has been discussed. Kapil married Romi Bhatia leaving Sarika. New Delhi: Many Indian cricketers were in relationships with Bollywood actresses. Some celebrities even got married and some broke up. Something similar happened with former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev when he was in a relationship with Bollywood actress Sarika. he/she never divulged this in front of the media. It has been claimed in numerous reports that Kapil Dev broke up with Sarika after getting close to a businesswoman. Kapil Dev and Sarika met at the start of their careers. he was introduced to Manoj Kumar’s wife Shashi Goswami at a party. They became good friends and began to meet regularly. Very quickly, their friendship turned into love. The two were quite serious with each other. But after meeting Romi Bhatia, Kapil changed his mind.



VIDEO: Rohit narrowly escaped, Kohli also had to apologize, know it all The former cricketer was struggling with the financial crisis, decided to give up drugs for work, then achieved success like this Kapil Devs best friend Sunil Bhatia introduced Kapil Dev to Roma Bhatia. Who was a businesswoman. Kapil Dev fell in love with Romi at first sight. But Romi was a bit serious about the news of Kapil and Sarikas’ relationship. It has been claimed in many media that Kapil and Sarika can get married at any time. Hearing this news, Kapil contacted Sarika and apologized to her and broke up. Then, in 1980, Kapil Dev finally married Romi Bhatia. Won the World Cup title after 3 years

Three years after their marriage, in the 1983 World Cup, under the management of Kapil Dev, India beat host team England in the semi-finals. Then defended a small goal of 184 in the final against two-time World Cup champions West Indies. Kapil Dev was the captain of the Indian team. In the final game, he scored 15 points on 8 balls. Other than that, he/she gave 21 runs in 11 overs and took 1 wicket on his/her behalf. Tags: indian cricketer, kapil dev, india team, world cup 1983 FIRST POST: February 11, 2023, 06:00 HST

