Bollywood production house Drugs and Dreams owes thousands of pounds





It was great news for the city when a Bollywood film chose Worcester as the backdrop for their latest film called Drugs and Dreams. The Punjabifilm is set to hit cinemas around the world this year and supporting artists from Worcestershire took part in the production of the film and were lucky enough to be in a Bollywood film. Black Roz Entertainment, a Punjabi production company, has hired 51 supporting artists from Danielle Davies, owner of Danni’s Diamond Casting Agency. Filming wrapped in October and according to the contract, Ms Davies was due to receive payment in November. But as of February, the molding house still owes Mrs Davies’ company just under £6,000. READ MORE:Bollywood blockbuster Drugs and Dreams begins filming in Worcester Ms Davies, 36, said: “The production team owe me thousands of pounds. “It’s just a shame we were supposed to get paid in November. “It gives the company a bad name, and it’s just plain wrong. None of the people got paid. READ MORE: Joe Phillips’ apprentice exit shocks fans “51 people have not been paid, plus my company. “It happens a lot, but when you threaten them that you’ll go to HMRC, they usually pay. Would you like to be kept informed of all the latest news in your region? It’s easy, simply sign up for our email newsletters here and all the important stories that matter to you will be delivered straight to your inbox. “Just under 6,000 is due to everyone. “There is a mixed emotion. I am angry but I also feel disappointed. “For me, I forget the money, I’m more concerned with my extras. “They are the ones who gave their time, some do it full time and it is their only income, others are students or retirees. “Bollywood is always disorganized, that’s why I like doing it so much because I’m a very organized person.” Ms Davies said she tried to contact the company several times by email and phone. The phone number recently became a dead number. “I feel guilty because I provided the service to them,” she added. “Since then, I have been the victim of verbal abuse from people who have not been paid. “I understand people’s frustration but I’m doing my best to resolve it. “I feel sorry in my heart. The Worcester News contacted Black Roz Entertainment but received no response.

