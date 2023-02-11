Sara Khan back in Bollywood after 8 years with The Era of 1990: “I’m nervous”





Actress Sara Khan is ready to return to Bollywood after eight long years with a movie called The Era of 1990. The movie is based on the global Bollywood movie piracy scam in India. Opening up about her role and how she prepared for it, Sara says: “To be honest, I had no idea about the movie piracy industry. But after making this movie, I I learned how important it was once you saw the movie. I play the role of a simple girl who has a lot of responsibility. She is very cinematic and loves Bollywood movies. I had to work a lot on my character because I had to present myself as a simple girl from a village. In fact, I had to play the old me because I am also from Bhopal. It is not so small now, but it was when I came from there 16-17 years ago. Sara remembers the shooting in Kashmir. “The overall experience was new to me because my director Shahid Kazmi did wonders. He didn’t give us the script. I only learned my role after I reached the location. So everything was impromptu. was going on in his head and he used to explain the scenes every morning. This is how we staged the scenes and quickly figured it all out. Kashmir is a beautiful place and when you go there, you you feel like you’re in heaven. The movie is shot there beautifully. The way the action sequences and songs were shot was unexpected,” she shares. Sara says she is nervous about her return to Bollywood. “Whenever I do something, I always get nervous. I wonder if I did it right or not. I deliver what I feel, but later I start to think about the audience’s reaction because their opinion matters a lot. . In the end, you play to entertain people. I’m nervous but at the same time, also very excited about the film”, she raves. Revealing his plans, before signing Sara, “I want to do action sequences, very different from the characters I’ve played for the past few years. I can’t wait to do the action.”



