Noida celebrates the golden age of Nargis, Madhuri and Bollywood

OMusical melodies, nostalgia for Bollywood’s golden age and the sheer adulation of Bombay movie stars was the theme of the premiere at Noidas Kiran Nadar Museum of Art on February 6.

Sepia portraits of Madhuri Dixit, Nargis, Dilip Kumar, Kishore Kumar and many more have been lined up to show the courage and beauty of the work of eminent photographer Jethalal H Thakkers.

The exhibition offers an excerpt from a particular chapter in the long history of celluloid in the subcontinent, the crucial decades between approximately 1947 and 1968 and is open to the public from February 7 to April 20.

The celebration of Bollywood personalities in these photographs is an ode to an era of enduring star power and glamour, a phenomenon that is rapidly eroding in the age of influencers.

I have a very personal and deep relationship with Bollywood. I’ve always been a big movie buff. Moreover, I also resonate a lot with photography as an artistic medium. So to bring this collection of photographs and show these ancient works is just so poignant, Kiran Nadar, philanthropist and Indian art collector told ThePrint.

Golden Age Portraits

The exhibition titled Sitaare Zameen Par: Portrait Photographs of Bombay Cinestars from the Golden Era, was nothing less than a constellation of some of the most powerful faces in the industry.

As the soft lighting created an ambience of remembrance, famous personalities such as Sharmila Tagore, fashion designer Pranay Baidya and Yasmin Kidwai also came to admire the showcase.

Photographer Jethalal H. Thakker (1923 – 2003) was a partition refugee who established India’s famous photo studio in Mumbais Dadar in 1948. In gelatin silver print, he produced images that look stellar in a modern environment , even today.

His exquisite techniques made the stars he photographed twinkle and twinkle.

“I had oil lamps on once, then visualized that the smoke from a just extinguished oil lamp would create a nice dramatic effect after adding the backlight and imagined it worked really well. This way I had made the photo of Anwar Hussain where he is holding a gun and I ordered someone with a cigarette to stand behind him, the exhibit documents Thakker explaining one of his methods.

What really struck the audience was the clarity of the images in the exhibit and the way the light seemed to dance across the variety of expressions captured by Thakkar. Along with the portraits, there were also stills from old movies, which many viewers struggled to place.

The quality of the film is exceptional, and I had no idea it was so good at the time. It feels so different from what I used to do. I have always seen these icons on the screen in a worse and fragile quality. Now I finally know what my favorite stars looked like, said Sanjana Rishi, a fashion and sustainability influencer and founder of Nindia Loungewear who attended the event.

Celebrate Bollywood

In another room, next to the exhibition hall, canapes and cocktails were not the only pleasures of the guests. A choir from Daulat Ram College, University of Delhi was present, singing all the old songs, celebrating the legacy of JH Thakkar and his capture of Bollywood artists.

The walls were also lined with posters with blanks to fill in the lyrics of old songs, a fun game that seemed to be more popular among older people, as they had fun and fumbled around.

Even though the younger generation weren’t necessarily adept at recognizing every movie star in the window display or song lyrics, they were basking in the glory of a bygone era. A group of women in their twenties went through all the photos of Nargis Dutt and laughed that she was the only one other than Madhuri Dixit they recognized in a room full of portraits.

However, one of them said: But they are all beautiful. I don’t know which photo of the man is exactly near the entrance, but this is the best one. And that in itself seems to adequately serve Kiran Nadars’ goal of bringing these archives to the public.

When the younger generation sees these stars, I know they will identify with them. Even though they may not know all of these people, they will appreciate the art itself and some knowledge will start to trickle in, Nadar said.

Cinema in India has been nothing short of a magical experience. And bringing those portraits to life, emulated exactly that. The modern cinephiles currently swarming malls for a digital multiplex experience are largely unfamiliar with such a visceral yet otherworldly realm of Indian cinema.

But Thakkar’s legacy thrived in a bustling room of more than 50 people who attended just to admire his life’s work. His ode to Hindi movie stars was nothing short of an ode to himself.

In 2003, the lens expert joined his beloved stars in the night sky, leaving behind countless photographs and memories of an era of cinematic time, says Roobina Karode, the showcase’s chief curator. .

(Editing by Ratan Priya)