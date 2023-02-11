Binance News on Binance Feed: Polygon NFT Volume Surges Massively After Bollywood Collaboration Announcement
Key points:
Shemaroo Entertainment, a major player in the Indian entertainment industry, is partnering with Polygon Labs to create Virtasy.io, an exclusive Polygon NFT marketplace for the network.
According to the statement, the market will debut NFTs of well-known Bollywood movies, including images, music videos and 3D avatars prepared for the metaverse.
NFT volume on Polygon is growing and the network is attracting the biggest names in technology and entertainment.
Polygon NFT market volume is growing and the network is attracting the biggest names in technology and entertainment.
Polygon has become a popular option for companies looking to enter the Web3 zone thanks to its low costs and fast transaction rates, including Reddit, Adidas, Robinhood, and Stripe.
The latest trade data clarifies Polygon NFT’s recent increase in business activity. On February 8, the OpenSea marketplace recorded a transaction volume of $11,405,423that is more than half of $19,686,429 daily volume of Ethereum. The OpenSea NFT market hit a 90-day high with this price.
India’s leading media and entertainment company Shemarou And Polygonal Laboratories have come together to create Virtasy.io, an NFT marketplace only available on the Polygon network. Fans have the opportunity to bring their favorite Bollywood characters into the metaverse and create their own NFT collections through NFT Marketplace’s selection of classic Bollywood movies, which includes photos, movie clips and avatars prepared for the metaverse.
This spike in commercial activity could be linked to the collaboration of Reddit and the NFL, which produced Super Bowl Collectible Avatars for the Polygon network. The Polygon NFT market has grown significantly due to this relationship.
Recent internal events at Polygon have driven the price of MATICs higher, restoring token levels from November 2022 and bolstering investor confidence.
Veteran cryptocurrency expert Ali Martinez recently observed the huge demand that developed at the most recent token price of $1.11.
#Polygon has built a massive level of support!
On-chain data reveals that 49,500 addresses bought $4.65 billion MATIC between $0.94 and $1.11. This significant wall of demand can have the strength to hold #MATIC at bay in the event of a correction and serve as a rebound point.
Ali (@ali_charts) February 9, 2023
That might be MATIC’s only hope as he now faces opposition. The token is now almost exhausted 3% on a daily basis, which may worry investors.
MATIC daily chart. Source: Trading View
DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to follow the news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos