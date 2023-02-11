Binance News on Binance Feed: Polygon NFT Volume Surges Massively After Bollywood Collaboration Announcement

Key points:

Shemaroo Entertainment, a major player in the Indian entertainment industry, is partnering with Polygon Labs to create Virtasy.io, an exclusive Polygon NFT marketplace for the network.

According to the statement, the market will debut NFTs of well-known Bollywood movies, including images, music videos and 3D avatars prepared for the metaverse.

NFT volume on Polygon is growing and the network is attracting the biggest names in technology and entertainment.

Polygon has become a popular option for companies looking to enter the Web3 zone thanks to its low costs and fast transaction rates, including Reddit, Adidas, Robinhood, and Stripe.

The latest trade data clarifies Polygon NFT’s recent increase in business activity. On February 8, the OpenSea marketplace recorded a transaction volume of $11,405,423that is more than half of $19,686,429 daily volume of Ethereum. The OpenSea NFT market hit a 90-day high with this price.

India’s leading media and entertainment company Shemarou And Polygonal Laboratories have come together to create Virtasy.io, an NFT marketplace only available on the Polygon network. Fans have the opportunity to bring their favorite Bollywood characters into the metaverse and create their own NFT collections through NFT Marketplace’s selection of classic Bollywood movies, which includes photos, movie clips and avatars prepared for the metaverse.

This spike in commercial activity could be linked to the collaboration of Reddit and the NFL, which produced Super Bowl Collectible Avatars for the Polygon network. The Polygon NFT market has grown significantly due to this relationship.

Recent internal events at Polygon have driven the price of MATICs higher, restoring token levels from November 2022 and bolstering investor confidence.

Veteran cryptocurrency expert Ali Martinez recently observed the huge demand that developed at the most recent token price of $1.11.

#Polygon has built a massive level of support! On-chain data reveals that 49,500 addresses bought $4.65 billion MATIC between $0.94 and $1.11. This significant wall of demand can have the strength to hold #MATIC at bay in the event of a correction and serve as a rebound point.

That might be MATIC’s only hope as he now faces opposition. The token is now almost exhausted 3% on a daily basis, which may worry investors.

MATIC daily chart. Source: Trading View

