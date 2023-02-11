Prominent Burbank artists meet fans at the Hollywood Show

Celebrities with Burbank ties attended The Hollywood Show at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Convention Center on Saturday, February 4.

The two-day celebration of pop culture takes place quarterly in Los Angeles, Chicago and Las Vegas, and each gathering has a unique lineup of beloved artists and writers. In the passan array of stars like Barry Williams, Barbara Eden, Tim Curry, Melissa Gilbert And Jimmie Walker, to name a few, participated in these meetings. Last weekend, nearly 100 celebrities, including Debbe Dunning, Clint Howard and Anson Williams, stopped by to sign autographs, take photos and chat with cheering fans.

Dunning was born and raised in Burbank and is best known for her portrayal of Heidi, the daughter of Tool Time, from the fan-favorite ’90s sitcom Home Improvement. She was joined by another series alum, Richard Karn, who played Al Borland throughout the shows. Also, Dunnings’ daughter, Spencer Timmons, was in attendance, and she and Dunning donned Tool Time outfits reminiscent of the Dunnings Home Improvement wardrobe. Dunning shared that visiting Burbank for The Hollywood Show gave her the opportunity to converse with fans, as well as reconnect with familiar faces.

(Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

Being here today is pretty cool because I’ve not only seen tons of people I grew up with, which is so crazy, on TV, but I’ve met a lot of my friends that I I was in high school, people I used to know from different jobs, restaurants, what the hell, Dunning said. Last night we went to the Smoke House and it was fantastic. It’s just a walk down memory lane.

Dunning and Karn often attend fan events together. She says they’re still friends outside of work, and [they] playing golf together and dating. Home Improvement has been added to Hulu in September 2022, and occasions like The Hollywood Show have shown Dunning just how captivated viewers are still with the series. more than three decades after its first.

The show was 30 years ago, so to stay friends and still literally find people who are interested. And now that it’s on Hulu, people are going crazy, Dunning said. It attracts a whole new audience.

In 2022Karn has teamed up with Home Improvement star Tim Allen for a Tool Time-inspired series titled More power. Dunning says she would be interested in performing with Allen, Karn and the rest of the cast for a reboot or a reunion special. Lead actor Earl Hindman, who played wise neighbor Wilson W. Wilson Jr. in Home Improvement, deceased at the age of 61 in 2003. In light of this sad loss, Dunning hopes the band can work together again soon.

I certainly wish we did too, Dunning said of a possible restart. I know Richards is having his own thing with Tim right now, which is very similar to Tool Time. But yeah, that would be really cool. I mean, you know we already lost Earl Hindman. You better hurry.

Howard is originally from Burbank and still resides in the area. He’s appeared in numerous Hollywood shows over the years, and this hometown event reunited him with several former collaborators. Actors Howard has met include Anson and fellow Happy Days stars Don Most and Henry Winkler, Chris Mulkey, with whom Howard starred in crazy families, her Evilspeak co-star Haywood Nelson and one of his longtime friends, Burton Bubba Gilliam.

[I was] certainly happy to come back and visit,” Howard said. There’s a wonderful thing that happens for me when I do a show in LA, and that’s I see people I’ve worked with, I’ve had relationships, and Hollywood is a big place. There are people I haven’t seen in 20 years, and I got to see them this weekend. So double pleasure.

(Left to right) Burton “Bubba” Gilliam and Clint Howard smile for the camera. (photo courtesy of Kat Howard)

With his varied work, Howards’ roles such as Balok on Star Trek, Leon on The Andy Griffith Show, Mark Wedloe on Gentle Ben and Whobris on How the Grinch Stole Christmas have touched a variety of audiences. Howard noted that he enjoys interactions with those who follow his performances more than ever.

There are people who grew up watching me grow, and it has to be a journey, so I get it, Howard said. And the fans, 99.9% of them, are just wonderful. I hear stories, I like to engage people. I’ve connected with a lot of different people over the years because I’ve been involved in a lot of genres.

One of Howard’s more recent versions is the old way, a western that premiered in January that also features Nicolas Cage. Hell next star in upcoming movies “Festival of fear and music on the bones. Returning to his Hollywood roots, the prolific entertainer observes the serendipity that has been involved in his journey since his early days as an actor.

I didn’t know I was going to work on Star Trek when I was a little boy, Howard said. It’s not something I intended to do. I don’t think I showed it when I was 6 and 7. I don’t think I was going, God, I want to be on this show so bad. To some extent it’s a bit like Forrest Gump, you just go on and live your life well, and things tend to blow my mind.

Nearby, Howard sat cast members of Happy Days, Anson, Most and Winkler. Anson attended preschool in McCambridge Park before continuing his education at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, John Burroughs High School, and then Burbank High School. The actor-director said he holds so many small-town memories of growing up on Jolley Drive and growing up in Burbank.

Before starring as Warren Potsie Weber on Happy Days, Anson worked part-time as an assistant janitor at Leonards department store during his high school days. There, his boss, Senior Janitor Willie Turner, imparted wisdom that Anson says changed [his] life.

He was African American, uneducated, a functional alcoholic and a prophet, Anson said of Turner. And I was quite suspicious at the time. [Turner] called his concierge room the chat room. Wed sat on oil cans in there, and he talked to me, not me. Willie, during that time at Leonards, helped me find myself and gave me the confidence to move on, that I had something special to move on. So I found out that it’s not a star who makes you successful or a rich man, it’s just someone who connects with you. And Willie Turner was the man who connected with me.

Anson Williams attends The Hollywood Show. (Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

Additionally, being located by his fellow Happy Days actors for the event while being in Burbank was a humbling experience for Anson.

Well, actually being with Don here, who is like my brother, it’s very interesting to be back in his hometown after a period of show business, Anson said. It’s a wild collaboration between friendship and fame and being homegrown. It’s very special. It’s humbling because this town is a big part of it.

In January 2023, It has been reported this actor Cindy Williams had died at the age of 75. Cindy began performing her most famous role, Shirley Feeney, alongside Penny Marshall playing Laverne DeFazio when the two were guest stars on Happy Days. This led to the equally iconic Happy Days spin-off, Laverne & Shirley. Anson clarified that his friend and colleague was not only a top artist, but also the most generous, sensitive and caring person.

It sounds cliché, but it’s not the only thing bigger than her talent that was her heart, Anson said of Cindy. She was the most generous, sensitive and caring human being, and I am still processing. It was so sudden, unexpected. I mean Henry [Winkler] worked with her two weeks ago. It’s just a shock. It will take time to neutralize. You know, I’m still processing.

Most reflected on the character of Ralph Malph while loyal Happy Days viewers reminded him of unforgettable episodes of the series, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his beginnings in 2024.

GOOD, [fans] take me back to the actual episodes because they’re starting to single out some of their favorites or ask about the episodes, Most said. And then it’s weird, it’s a bit surreal, because all of a sudden, you’re transported to that exact moment. It’s kinda funny in a good way. It’s good.

He added, I can’t believe we were going to have our 50th anniversary from the moment we created. So sometimes it seems like another life.

In August 2022, Most sang at the Garry Marshall Theater for their summer concert series. Garry Marshall, creator of Happy Days established the nonprofit in 1997 to provide live performances and educate local artists on the impact of storytelling. Most opened up about this meaningful topic performancein which he sang American standards and contemporary jazz music.

It was a great experience, and it felt so good to be at [Marshalls] theatre, says Most. And I know he was watching and enjoying it. I was delighted to be there.

Meanwhile, Winkler revisited his time playing Arthur Fonzie Fonzarelli, as well as his other career highlights, as he was approached by fans during The Hollywood Show. The Barry star described the gift of seeing his supporters in person.

It’s the best thing, to do something in a studio that’s cut off from the world, and then you meet people watching you, Winkler said. It’s a gift.

The next Hollywood Show will take place at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport Convention Center on June 30 and July 1. To learn more about the Hollywood Show, visit their website here.