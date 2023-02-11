You’re Only A True Movie Buff If You Can Guess These Bollywood Movies From Their Iconic Hero Entrances

Back then, Bollywood was known worldwide for its over-the-top songs, dramatic romance and larger-than-life heroism, but when Amitabh Bachchan came on the scene, he redefined masculinity and machoism in Bollywood and went on to been followed. by Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and many more.

It’s no understatement to say that we live in a country that loves movies and celebrates them like festivals. Above all, after the pandemic, people turned to big shows like RRR, KG 2, Pathaan and much more.

The actors’ entrance scene in Bollywood movies, mainly the action genre, is a key factor for the success of a movie these days because everyone wants to see their favorite hero crushing the bad guys and entering in a way. great on the big screen.

Sometimes those entrance scenes become so iconic that even if people forget the rest of the movie, they remember the ki hero entrance.

As a Bollywood fan, I’ve picked out a few Hindi movie entrance scenes that I think are iconic.

But let’s find out whether you are a true Bollywood fan or not by identifying the name of the movie just by looking at the screenshot of the heroes entrance scene.