Former Hollywood Massage Envy employee arrested for alleged assault on client – ​​NBC 6 South Florida





A former employee of a Massage Envy store in Hollywood is behind bars after police say he sexually assaulted a customer who came to the store for a massage more than two years ago. Danis Delgado, who was living in Texas at the time of his arrest, faces charges of assault and battery and sexual misconduct. According to an arrest report, Delgado, 47, gave the victim a massage on January 27, 2021. The victim told police that she took off all her clothes except her underwear and that the massage seemed normal at first. Danis Delgado (Broward Sheriff’s Office) Near the end of the massage, the victim said Delgado asked if he could massage her inner thighs. She said yes and he allegedly put his hand inside her underwear and began to penetrate her – later making alleged comments about her appearance while continuing to play with her private parts, police said. The victim left the store and then contacted the police to file a complaint. Police contacted Delgado, who told investigators that the victim was smiling at him the whole time and that he denied any wrongdoing. DNA samples were taken and led to Delgado’s arrest. He is due Friday in bond court in Broward County. “Massage Envy is committed to promoting a safe environment for members, guests and service providers at each of the approximately 1,100 franchised locations nationwide,” a Massage Envy spokesperson said in a statement Friday. . “We urge anyone who experiences anything other than a safe, quality massage to report it immediately to the franchised establishment so that it can be investigated. We cannot comment on allegations or disputes. ongoing involving an independently owned and operated franchise facility.”

