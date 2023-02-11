5 pink Bollywood celebrity-inspired outfits to dazzle your date night





VALENTINE’S WEEK is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm and joy. It starts on February 06 with the day of the rose and is followed by the day of the promise, the day of the chocolate, the day of the promise, the day of the hug, the day of the kiss and the Valentine’s Day. This full week is dedicated to couples and lovers trying to impress their partners and make them feel loved. People plan nights out at fancy restaurants and hotels to spend some quality time with their loved ones. In order to look your best, take a look below at some of the best pink outfits of Bollywood divas that will make you look perfect on your special day. 1. Kiara Advani Newly married diva, Kiara Advani looks stunning in this sultry thigh high dress. She looks like a princess in this cute mini dress. You can accessorize this pretty dress with a choker necklace, small earrings and bracelets. 2. Alia Bhatt Aia Bhatt looks mesmerizing in this cutout dress with rose petal print that exudes romance. With long sleeves, a pleated ruched mini skirt and shoulder pads, Alia is a feast for the eyes in this dress. 3. Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor always stays ahead of the trend. She looks stylish in a hot pink bodycon dress and pink heels. She pulled off the fashion game with minimal makeup and looked like a barbie doll. 4. Critical I say Kriti Sanon looks absolutely stunning in her skintight ensemble with colorful strappy stilettos. She accessorized her overall look with hoop earrings and several earrings with minimal glam makeup. 5. Alaya F Alaya looked surreal in this gorgeous poppy pink cutout dress. Her dress has a slit in the center that gives it a sensual touch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/lifestyle/valentines-day-2023-bollywood-celebrity-inspired-pink-outfits-to-dazzle-on-your-date-night-10064691

