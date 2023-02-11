Check out these famous Philadelphia Eagles fans – NBC10 Philadelphia





From Hollywood stars and musicians to politicians and comedians, there are plenty of notable people shooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. From Will Smith and Bradley Cooper to Miles Teller, Carli Lloyd and the Bidens, these are the stars who bleed green. But who do you think is the Eagles’ biggest celebrity fan? 42 pictures 1/42 Getty Images The stars of stage, screen and beyond come out to show their support for the Philadelphia Eagles.

2/42 Let’s start with Hollywood stars who bleed green. It wasn’t a stretch for Jenkintown’s Bradley Cooper to play a die-hard Eagles fan in “Silver Linings Playbook.”

3/42 Theo Wargo/Getty Images ‘White Lotus’ star Aubrey Plaza, a Delaware native, loves to show her support for the Eagles on social media.

4/42 ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star Miles Teller, who is from Downingtown, will appear in a Bud Light commercial during the Super Bowl.

5/42 Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Comedian Kevin Hart is a big sports fan from Philadelphia who attended the last Super Bowl and took to the field for the victory party. He was recently spotted on the turf again in full Eagles gear alongside Sixers superstar Joel Embiid and the Fanatics’ Michael Rubin during an Eagles game.

6/42 Getty Images “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” creator Rob McElhenney can’t hide his pride in the Eagles. The show focused several episodes on birds.

7/42 Actor Sylvester Stallone, who played ‘Rocky,’ poses with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

8/42 Getty Images Delco native Tina Fey appeared in a skit on “Saturday Night Live” ahead of Super Bowl LII, where she represented Philadelphia.

9/42 David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images Actor and Delaware native Ryan Phillippe cheers on every sports team in Philadelphia.

10/42 Getty Images The Eagles touted ‘Modern Family’ actress Sofia Vergara appearing on the sidelines during an Eagles game.

11/42 Comic Carrot Top is an Eagles fan who attended a game, according to the team’s website.

12/42 Getty Images New Jersey-born actress Tara Reid was spotted on the sidelines wearing a Donovan McNabb jersey.

13/42 Getty Images Six degrees of Kevin Bacon understands being an Eagles fan for this Philadelphia native.

14/42 Getty Images Actress Maria Bello grew up in suburban Philadelphia and is a huge Eagles fan.

15/42 Getty Images Born and raised in West Philadelphia, actor and rapper Will Smith entered the field before the start of Super Bowl XXXIX.

16/42 Among the other musician-actor fans of the Eagles is Leslie Odom Jr. of Philadelphia. He sang America the Beautiful before Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

17/42 Singer Pink, who grew up in Bucks County, sang the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LII and expressed her excitement for the Birds in the big game.

18/42 Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Rapper Lil Dicky, from the township of Cheltenham, isn’t the only hip-hop star to shoot for the Birds.

19/42 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Rapper Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” became an anthem for the Eagles during the 2017 season and Super Bowl LII.

20/42 Meek Mill’s anthem now has competition from Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert. Rolling Stone recently debated if the Philadelphia native’s “Just Wanna Rock” is this year’s big game anthem.

21/42 Questlove of Philly’s Own The Roots is not mistaken about the jersey he wears.

22/42 Members of “Motown Philly” Boyz II Men stood in for the Eagles when they sang the national anthem at a game in 2018.

23/42 Getty Images Garrett ‘G. Love ‘Dutton just performed the song ‘Eagles ‘Victory Song’ at a recent show in Philadelphia.

24/42 Singer, songwriter Breland released the song “For the birds” in 2022.

25/42 Country star Jimmie Allen played at halftime at an Eagles-Cowboys game this season wearing an Eagles jersey.

26/42 Stars from other sports are also showing their support for the Birds. Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper shows his support for other sports teams in Philly.

27/42 United States Women’s National Team star Carli Lloyd is rooting for the Birds on this football field.

28/42 Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Baseball star Mike Trout is a season ticket holder for the Eagles and a fixture in the end zone during games. The NFC Championship Game was the closest the MLB great has recently gotten to a playoff game.

29/42 Getty Images Philadelphia native and boxing great Bernard Hopkins celebrated his victories with the Eagles, including when quarterback Michael Vick joined him in the ring.

30/42 Professional wrestlers The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, know all the words to the team’s fight song, “Fly, Eagles Fly”.

31/42 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Politicians who shoot for the Birds start at the very top. President Joe Biden, a native of Delaware, cheered on the Eagles during their victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

32/42 However, the White House’s biggest fan is first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who hails from suburban Philadelphia.

33/42 Mark Makela/Getty Images Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro bleeds the Eagles green and bet on the Super Bowl with two governors!

34/42 Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney may be ambivalent about greasing the streetlights, but he’s clear about his love for the Eagles.

35/42 Getty Images Former Pennsylvania Governor and Philadelphia Mayor Ed Rendell is one of the Eagles’ biggest fans.

36/42 Years before running for the US Senate in Pennsylvania, TV star Dr. Mehmet Oz proclaimed his love for the Eagles. However, some footage passed during the campaign has led Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to claim that Oz is a Dallas Cowboys fan.

37/42 TV hosts can’t hide their love for birds either. “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer, who went to Springfield Township High School in Montgomery County, loves all the sports teams in Philadelphia.

38/42 Getty Images CNN’s Jake Tapper is bleeding the Eagles green.

39/42 TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie loves hanging out with Eagles mascot Swoop. TODAY star Sheinelle Jones is also supporting the Birds.

40/42 Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images The love for the Eagles also goes to the kitchen, Federal Donuts chef Michael Solomonov and Zahav fame are known for representing Philly (and the Birds) in television appearances.

41/42 CNB10 Chef Jose Garces even has a personalized Eagles jersey.

42/42 Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images Yes, Princess Diana was an Eagles fan. She even once donned an Eagles jacket on the cover of People Magazine and wore it while running errands.



