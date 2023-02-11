Danielle Deadwyler says racism and misogyny played a role in this year’s Oscar nominations, where she and Viola Davis were overlooked in the Best Actress category.

Going into the Oscar nominations last month, Deadwyler was widely seen as a likely contender for her acclaimed performance as Grandma Till-Mobley in UntilBut the field for Best Actress, perhaps the most competitive category this year, didn’t shake as expected: Deadwyler and Davis were left out.

Davis, a four-time Oscar nominee and one-time winner for her performance in Fenceshad been celebrated for the historic epic The female king.Deadwyler had been nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTAs in the run-up to Oscar nominations, and won Best Lead Performance at the Gotham Awards.

These two prominent black actors were among the most striking snubs, seen by some as a reflection of racial bias in the film industry.

After the Oscar nominations, UntilDirector Chinonye Chukwu posted on Instagram, “We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to defending whiteness and perpetuating shameless misogyny against black women.”

Asked about her reaction to this comment on an episode of the The capture of Kermode and Mayopodcast released on Friday, Deadwyler strongly agreed with Chukwu.

“We’re talking about people who may have chosen not to see the movie that we’re talking about misogynous as if it’s presented in all sorts of ways, whether direct or indirect,” Deadwyler said. “It impacts who we are. I think the question is more about people who live in whiteness, white people’s assessment of the spaces that are privileged to them.”

Misogynoir, a term coined by author and black feminist activist Moya Bailey, refers to misogyny and prejudice directed against black women.

“We’ve seen it exist in a government capacity,” Deadwyler added. “It can exist on a societal capacity, whether global or national.”

Backlash to Riseborough’s appointment

Andrea Riseborough received a Best Actress nomination for her performance in the film To Leslie after an army of celebrities endorsed her, sparking a conversation about how money, race, status and relationships can influence rewards campaigns. (Momentum Films)

The fact that Deadwyler and Davis were ousted from an Oscar nomination is part of what fueled the initial backlash to actress Andrea Riseborough’s grassroots campaign. After a series of celebrity screenings (a regular feature of Hollywood awards season), Riseborough unexpectedly landed a nomination for her performance in the indie drama To Lesliealongside Michelle Yeoh (Everything everywhere all at once), Cate Blanchet (Tar), Ana de Armas (Blond) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).

After the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced an investigation into Riseborough’s campaign, it found no reason to rescind his nomination or take any other action, although Bill Kramer, president of the academy, said certain social media and outreach campaign tactics “have raised concerns.”

But the conversation continued about how money, race, status and relationships can influence rewards campaigns. The female kingDirector Gina Prince-Bythewood said earlier this week that she wonders how people in the film industry use their social capital.

“People like to say, ‘Well, Viola and Danielle had studios behind them.’ But we just saw very clearly that social capital is more valuable than that,” Prince-Bythewood told The Hollywood Reporter. “That kind of power is wielded more casually in social circles, where people are your friends or acquaintances. There may be diversity on your sets but not in your lives. And black women in this industry, we don’t have that power.”

Deadwyler, whom The Associated Press named one of last year’s breakthrough performers, said on the podcast that it’s everyone’s responsibility to ensure a level playing field.

“No one is absolved of not participating in racism and not knowing that there is a possibility of its lingering effect on spaces and the institution,” she said.